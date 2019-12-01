PENDLETON — All the usual suspects are gathered along the Umatilla River on a recent Sunday.
Blue herons, ducks, common mergansers and questionable looking people.
The East Oregonian story on a jogger’s encounter with two juvenile delinquents on the path that follows the river is fresh on my mind.
Now even ministers, nuns and Boy Scouts look shifty.
Wonder and I hike the trail anyway.
My wife says fresh air and sunshine will do me good.
I’m beyond fatigued from new computer training at work — change, even good change, is challenging, especially when you’re as old as basalt.
It’s the 11th anniversary of our first date, and Wonder and I do a river walk each year to celebrate. Pendleton is our go-to when time is short.
It’s where our face-to-face relationship started with an epic date that included an impromptu river walk.
I felt less skeptical of strangers 11 years ago, on our first date.
Even today, I believe newspaper headlines, no matter how scary, are no reason to cower in fear or hide at home with doors locked and window shades drawn.
My mission for the day is to see a blue heron.
On that first date one of the majestic birds flew in a grand circle overhead with slow, deep wingbeats before steering upstream toward its rookery.
This year we are not disappointed.
A fellow trail walker, out with two kids, says he’s seen several herons today.
He looks trustworthy — to a degree — since the kids look straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting.
We march on, eyes peeled.
Then we strike pay dirt.
A blue heron stalks the shallows with long, deliberate steps hunting for an afternoon snack.
The 4-foot-tall bird with subtle blue-gray plumage is mostly legs.
It stops, stands motionless, then strikes with lightning speed, dipping its head in the water and pulling out a fish.
These birds, despite their seeming brawniness, weigh, thanks to their hollow bones, only 5 to 6 pounds.
We watch the heron for a while, enthralled.
Then we turn back upstream and return to the blue heron sculpture that just west of Main Street adorns the pathway.
A pair of herons is commemorated there.
We sit on a bench and enjoy the sound of rapids and sight of red and yellow leaves parachuting from the trees.
Several other walkers are out enjoying the fall day, as well as a skateboarder.
I look at them as if they are bears, cougars or wolves, predators ready to pounce.
Wonder looks each of them in the eye and says hi.
Most say hi back.
She says such displays of friendliness can disarm even the bad guys.
The river is quieter in fall than other seasons, thanks to less water onboard, but still sings a pleasant song.
It makes me forget, momentarily, a world in turmoil. Leaves flutter to the ground. Each is like a newspaper headline, briefly the center of attention, then quickly forgotten.
On to the next leaf, the next story of fires, crimes and accidents, of bad guys on the loose — and the possible feeling one has been taken hostage by nasty headlines.
An old man — even older than me, Mr. Basalt — walks by just then, interrupting my reverie.
He smiles and says hello.
We smile and say hi back.
The world is at peace.