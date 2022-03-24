Teens and adults are invited to join local Etsy artist Akiko Gilmore as she leads a basic hand stitching workshop for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, April 6, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Walla Walla Public Library.
The workshop is free to the public with all materials provided at no cost. Space is limited. This class is suitable for beginners with little or no prior experience.
Visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E Alder St. For more information, please contact Twila Johnson-Tate at ttate@wallawallawa.gov or call 509-524-4443.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.