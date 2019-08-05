WALLA WALLA COUNTY
Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 W. Main St., Walla Walla. (Drive up box is in alley between the Courthouse and County Jail. Enter on Fifth Avenue.)
Ave.)
Walla Walla Fire Station No. 2, 170 N. Wilbur Ave., Walla Walla. (Drive up box in parking lot.)
College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave., College Place. (Drop box in alley behind City Hall. NOTE: Due to paving work, parking allowed on College Avenue in front of City Hall.)
Columbia Elementary School, 977 Maple St., Burbank. (Drive up box in parking lot.)
Waitsburg City Hall, 147 Main St., Waitsburg. (On sidewalk in front of City Hall.)
DAYTON
Columbia County Auditor’s Office, 341 E. Main St. (Drop box in office. Office open until 4:30 p.m. today and until 8 p.m. Election Day.)
Columbia County Courthouse, 341 E. Main St., Dayton. (In alley behind courthouse.)
Starbuck City Hall, 200 Main St., Starbuck.