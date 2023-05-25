Margy Adams discovered that healing is possible and “hope perches in the soul” after her miserable 34-year marriage came to an end.
“My Almost Cashmere Life, a Cautionary Tale ” is a fictional telling based on true events, said the author who has ties to Eastern Oregon and Washington and uses the pen name Margy “Peggy” Adams.
She will sign copies of her self-published paperback from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 27 at Book & Game Co., 38 E. Main St. It is available through Amazon and at bookstores for $12.99 in soft copy and $4.99 for Kindle.
Adams found writing the book to be cathartic in unburdening the guilt and shame she struggled with. It helped her understand how and why she stayed in a loveless marriage, a disaster for her daughters.
“Now I can live an authentic life in my golden years, unleashed from the secrets I held. For the first time in 50 years, I am free to talk about my past with my family, my friends and the world if I want to,” Adams said.
She describes herself as being trapped between a world of baby boomer traditional values and the emerging, liberated world of many more choices.
“I did not ask for a starring role in a 24-hour Lifetime movie, but fate hired me anyway. So many lifetimes fit into one, with no script and no rehearsals,” she said.
Adams said she floundered at first when navigating the sometimes choppy waters as a newly minted singleton.
The tide turned when she took several writing classes from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Tom Hallman. He inspired her to tell her story before it was lost.
She spent 12 years writing separate stories, including about her dog Spanky and her cashmere sweaters, all of which brought understanding about life and allowed her to heal.
The trauma of her past is told through fictional places and character names, she said.
She threads the challenges of addiction and adultery into her story while striving to find answers and authenticity.
Through philosophical musings, she accepts that life is messy and complicated.
