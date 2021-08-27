The Walla Walla 4-H Leaders’ Council and Washington State University will host its annual 4-H Fashion Revue at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
The free event, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, takes place on the Pepsi Stage near the fairgrounds Pavilion; reservations are required.
The style show is a chance for youngsters to present themselves through clothing, grooming, facial expressions and body movement, organizers say.
In the 4-H Fashion Revue competition, each contestant sews a garment or outfit and is interviewed about the process and about sewing in general. Contestants model their creations while a self-written commentary is read about them.
Having audience participation in public presentations helps contestants build confidence and develop skills needed for future interaction with teachers, employers and colleagues. Presentations such a fashion show introduces research methods to youth and fosters comfort in public speaking, 4-H experts say.
To reserve seating call the WSU Extension office at 509-524-2685 or email the number of seats needed to mowens@wsu.edu.