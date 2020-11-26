I’m happy to announce that since summer the Gesa Power House Theatre is a nonprofit organization. That means that we, the public, are in essence the owners, and it’s our duty and our joy to support it.
This being year-end, the theater’s leadership is engaging in a fund-drive, with details at phtww.org. Please help. It’s tough because they made the switch just at the time pandemic forced them to shut down. This is one of those plants we need to water so that it will be here when we need it.
I’m also glad to see increased mask-wearing in Walla Walla, even if some people seem to think a mask covering the mouth is good enough, which, on medical advice, it absolutely isn’t. I note in this context that last Friday more people caught COVID-19 in Walla Walla County than in the entire continent of Australia. I think one difference might be that, however much people disagree with their government there, they actually trust them.
Let us pull together and get to that place here, because I, for one, would love to see us able to eat in restaurants, go to bars, attend concerts and plays, and … well, you get it.
And speaking of masks, you might or might not be aware that the most popular courtly entertainment — and one of the highest art forms in early modern times — was the masque, a ritualized refinement of the masked ball. Shakespeare put some into his plays: “Hamlet” and “As You Like It”, among others.
Great composers and poets wrote for them. Famous dancers and choreographers staged them, and the sets were designed by the greatest artists, including Leonardo da Vinci.
Rulers commissioned masques as public relations stunts, producing them on themes such as “The Triumph of Peace.” Even Louis XIV of France danced, publicly, in the ballet scenes of masques written by the great Jean-Baptiste Lully.
Moral: Music is important. You can be one with royalty when you wear a mask. If we don’t wear masks, we will not get to reopen. if we do, we will.
Given the latest news of the pandemic statewide, the Walla Walla Symphony has reluctantly decided that even the originally planned streamed concert in December cannot be held because it would put the musicians at risk. I have to applaud this decision, much as I will miss the program. Save the musicians!
The good news is there’s a backup. The original program, featuring music by Bach and his lively contemporary Arcangelo Corelli, is re-scheduled to Jan. 26. If we’re all good about dealing with the virus, this should be able to take place.
To acknowledge the holiday season, the symphony will reprise its 2012 production of Handel’s “Messiah” as a video-on-demand performance. Access, at wwsymphony.org, is available through January 1. Viewers buy access to the video at a price of their own choosing (presets: $5, $10, etc). All funds will be donated to the Blue Mountain Action Council food bank, and your “ticket” is good for 72 hours. The intermission includes a previously televised interview with conductor Yaakov Bergman and the soloists.
The Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival’s irrepressible Timothy Christie has met the COVID-19 challenge with zoom performances. Every month, on the 20th and 22nd, he offers two presentations.
The first is a lesson in listening. Already he has talked about Tchaikovsky and more recently about “arias and barcaroles” — these latter from a remark that President Dwight Eisenhower made to Leonard Bernstein, in which Eisenhower expressed his preference for music with tunes. That was in 1960 when much modern, experimental and often tuneless music was being written, so Ike has our sympathies. Tim, with his gift for hearing things as an uninitiated listener, makes any music come alive.
The second performance of the month is a chamber music concert, filmed by a small ensemble that is able to gather, safely, somewhere in the country, to record a piece.
Each performance lasts about an hour. Go to the chamber music festival website wwcmf.org to order a pass ($15 per household). Then you’ll get an emailed Zoom link a day or so before the performance. Highly worth it.