Sarah Koenigsberg heard it for years.
“Tons of people from Walla Walla have told me to do a film festival,” she said.
But Koenigsberg, a documentary filmmaker, is usually on the go for her work — either scouting, planning, filming or screening a production.
She’s not only an award-winning filmmaker and founder of Tensegrity Productions, but a photographer and educator whose work focuses on art, environment and community in the American West.
Koenigsberg’s film work has been screened worldwide, while her photography has been featured in publications such as Science, High Country News and the National Climate Assessment.
Her recent feature documentary, The Beaver Believers, has been honored by the American Conservation Film Festival and won multiple awards at film festivals.
That was before 2020 and before the COVID-19 pandemic “shot things to hell,” she said. “All my screenings and speaking engagements got canceled.”
As did Koenigsberg’s other business concerns, anything to do with tourism or large gatherings.
She’s not so great at sitting around as the world stops, she learned, making it the perfect moment to try out that film festival suggestion. With the Walla Walla Valley home to the M-F Drive-in Theater, options here were more favorable than in most of the rest of the country, Koenigsberg said.
The Walla Walla-based Network of Exceptional Women thought so, too, and approached the filmmaker about organizing and presenting a women-forward festival.
The organization was launched to help women be leaders in their communities, including supporting progressive women in campaigns for elected office and seeking appointments to boards, commissions and committees.
The network’s debut entertainment feature, Exceptional Women’s Film Festival, follows that mission, its leaders say.
In the pre-COVID-19 era, the network hosted leadership education and training events in person.
With the advent of the virus, they’ve offered scholarships for women to attend online training.
But they wanted something more, network president Linda Gunshefski said.
And they wanted it to be entertaining.
Thus the first Exceptional Women’s Film Festival is a “fun-raising” and fundraising event with proceeds going toward educational programs, Gunshefski said.
“We are all in desperate need of some diversion, a fun night out,” one that could also help raise the consciousness of the audience.
Widening the perspective of the audience, even a tiny bit, would be a great success, she added.
Koenigsberg put out the call, using connections from years of film production and festival submissions. By the March 1 cutoff date, nearly 100 submissions had arrived from nine countries.
A team of volunteers screened 17 hours of films, narrowing down the total watch time to five hours and 30 or so finalists.
Each film is a “short,” no more than 40 minutes in length. Each features strong female protagonists.
From there the topics span a wide range, touching on body image, domestic abuse, Down syndrome, immigration, women in sports and adventure, the environment and recovery from addiction.
And more, much more, according to the list of films provided by Koenigsberg.
She’s been asked why she allowed male and nonbinary filmmakers to submit works to the festival, Koenigsburg said.
“I don’t think women should only tell stories about women for women, or that men should only tell stories about men for men. We are humans with an evolutionary evolved need to share stories to make sense of our lives and our world,” she pointed out. “Stories are how we connect, how we build empathy. When male filmmakers with privilege and positions of power share stories about women, they are signaling that these stories are worthy of everyone’s attention.”
If the goal is equality, she’s proud to feature the filmmaking works of men, too, Koenigsburg added.
Take, for example, Tim Kressin’s film, “Women in Fire.”
That work showcases firefighter Lacey England. With less than 4% of firefighters being women, England never considered that career option while growing up. After all, she’d never seen a woman fighting fire.
But after her friend encouraged her into the job, England joined a crew to rappel out into distant wildfires. Now, she’s on a mission to show young girls the power of her example.
Koenigsburg is excited about that and other films chosen for the festival scheduled for March 26-27.
There will be “Colette,” a 24-minute piece by Anthony Giacchino.
In Nazi-occupied France, resistance took courage. Colette Catherine, now 90, fought Nazis as a member of the French Resistance. In the documentary Catherine revisits the terrors of that time, facing terrible memories too important to forget.
In “The Nestling,” director Christiane Hitzemann uses a story of a young girl, who while living with her grandmother as her mom undergoes treatment for cancer, finds refuge in caring for a fledgling baby bird. Hitzemann’s work uses universal themes of life and death to paint a picture of family, love and loss.
Koenigsburg is hopeful the upcoming film festival will rekindle a feeling of connection among viewers, even as they sit separately in vehicles to watch the screenings.
“We are social creatures, we are not built for this sort of extended isolation, this lack of touch,” she said.
“And what did we all turn to? The arts. We turned to music, books, and of course, films. It might seem like a really dumb idea to start a new film festival during a time when we cannot gather together in theaters, but then I realized, ‘No, actually it is the perfect time.’”
Although the tedium of isolation is wearing everyone’s patience thin and winter is making everything harder, people need uplifting, inspirational stories now more than ever, Koenigsberg said.
Now that months of planning has consolidated into the last three weeks to prepare for the festival, she’s been able to turn her gaze inward a bit.
“As an environmental and conservation documentary filmmaker myself, I’m proud to be serving as director for our festival,” Koenigsberg said
“Collaborating with other women from across Washington state to bring this festival to life has reinvigorated my passion for our medium of film.”