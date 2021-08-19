The resilient Walla Walla Symphony is returning this fall for its 2021 to 2022 season, leaning into its mission to challenge and delight people through music. It has been up and running since 1907.
Despite challenges over the last 1½ years, the Walla Walla Symphony has continued its work in musical education and programming even through the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It created several virtual spaces in which patrons, new and old, could still experience music together by hosting live-stream concerts, creating a series of informative videos about artists and their instruments and establishing its SPARK! program to teach children composition.
This past spring the Walla Walla Symphony was also able to perform three limited concerts at Walla Walla University.
The two most recent concerts hosted 100 masked and distanced people in the live audience at the auditorium, which can seat up to 1,200 patrons.
“It was wonderful to have real live people in the audience and be able to have that shared experience and connection. It’s something you can feel on stage as the musician and it’s also something that you can feel in the audience as a patron,” said Walla Walla Symphony CEO Leah Wilson-Velasco.
This summer, the symphony has facilitated a series of informal, in-person concerts outdoors in local parks.
In-person performances are built into the plan for the upcoming season. In order to adapt to the ongoing pandemic and accommodate changing guidelines, the trajectory of the planned programs is designed to mimic a crescendo, a musical term to refer to increasing in intensity and volume.
Programs in the fall will be similar in capacity to programs conducted earlier this spring with attendees wearing face masks and keeping a physical distance from one another.
The first program will feature strings and the marimba, a percussion instrument, so musicians and patrons can safely experience the performance while masked.
Gradually, concerts will grow in size in hopes the last program in May 2022 will feature a full symphonic orchestra with a choir and soloists.
“This coming season is a treasure-trove of works by local and international composers, world premieres and American premieres, all performed by world-renowned guest virtuosi and young, gifted, local and regional artists,” said Symphony Music Director and Conductor Yaacov Bergman.
Some season highlights include two original, commissioned works and musical pieces by underrepresented composers.
The symphony will expand its musical representation in the coming year to include a variety of living and past composers, composers of color, women composers and ultimately “broaden the canon that is typically associated with classical music,” Wilson-Velasco said.
In the second program of the season, the symphony will debut “Scenes in Silver and Black Double Concerto,” an original, commissioned work by John David Earnest, community member and composer instructor at Whitman College. It features Leonard Garrison and Shannon Scott, the symphony’s principal flute and clarinet players.
The holiday season will offer a joyful tone with Cassandra Dixon, a young soprano who grew up in Walla Walla and studies at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and her performance of Mozart’s “Exsultate Jubilate.”
Later that evening 15-year-old Hanami Froom from Portland, Oregon, will perform Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No.5 in A major” followed by Haydn’s “Symphony No. 84 in E-flat major” played by the orchestra.
Patrons will start to see and hear the crescendo in action as the internationally renowned, all-male chorus Chanticleer, one of the programs the symphony had to cancel when the pandemic first hit in March 2020, paves the way for a new year in February 2022.
Scholar and performer Karen Walwyn, who specializes in piano and history, composed the second commissioned work that will debut at the concert in March 2022. “What We See Beyond Broken Bridges” was inspired by her experience through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Walwyn will also perform a piano concerto written by Florence Price, an African American woman who composed music in the early 1900s.
Price’s work was well known and well received at the time, but then pushed toward the margins of the canon of classical music, Wilson-Velasco said. Many orchestras are now rediscovering her works and seeking to restore their recognition.
The final concert next May, “Hopes Springs Eternal,” will be the crescendo’s grand finale.
In the first half of the program, Native American composer and scholar Bret Florendo and composer Ethan Gans-Morse collaborated on “How Can You Own the Sky?” This performance will feature the Dancing Spirit Ensemble incorporating Florendo’s family and community and their drumming and chanting into the orchestra.
The second half will be a performance of Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9” and its finale, famously known for “Ode to Joy,” and an excerpt from Leonard Bernstein’s Candide “Make Our Garden Grow.”
Through difficult times, music and the Walla Walla Symphony’s efforts to bring people together through shared experiences persevere.
“Dealing with the pandemic crisis necessitated major changes in our performance practices that are related to social distancing, the size of the orchestra and obviously the audience, as well, adding further complexity,” Bergman said.
“I am especially proud of the 2021-2022 season with its deep reflection upon issues that are of significant importance to our community by programming repertoire that sends a powerful message of diversity and inclusion.”
For more details about the upcoming season and to purchase tickets, see wwsymphony.org.