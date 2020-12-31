Just like another one of the lovers who fueled Taylor Swift’s musical themes and schemes, I was seduced, sedated and stuck on Swift with on first listening of “Folklore.”
With an opening piano introduction straight out of a Bruce Hornsby playbook, seamstress Swift spins yarns that stitch her regrets, “What ifs?” and “What could have beens” of lost loves into a warm narrative cardigan sweater that everyone would love to wear.
Composed and recorded in a year of quarantine, lockdown and postponed concerts, Swift writes and sings about previous lovers and affairs from high school home rooms to her current four-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. He is Swift’s songwriting partner listed as William Bowery on three songs on “Folklore,” from Republic Records.
But this coupling of a love couple is not an “I got you, babe,” Sonny and Cher remake. Swift has more in common with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, who wrote breakup songs about Lindsey Buckingham and then commanded him to add his essential guitar and voice on record and stage as she sang songs that she wrote about him in front of him.
And make no mistake about it, sweet Swift can be very vindictive. As she sings in her “Mad Woman” cut, “Does a scorpion sting when fighting back? They strike to kill, and you know I will. You know I will.”
With some songs written as alluring, intoxicating and often as mysterious as a TV perfume commercial, Swift seduces us into what was and what could have been. Piano propelled poetry themes still range from remorse, regret and young puppy love to the eternal love triangle.
What’s changed from her previous writing is that Swift has moved away from a first person lyricism to a more pop narrative that is a strength that will perpetuate the popularity of “Folklore.”
Swift was less than a year out of high school when I saw her perform live at a 2007 Universal showcase at NARM in Chicago. She was attractive and sang her pretty country songs with a naked guitar alone on a big stage. She was really good and given half a chance I thought that she might do very well in the music world.
But I wasn’t sold that Swift could save that music world. Blinded by her bright light, I miscalculated the potential popularity of this teenage country cutie who has since soared and circled the pop music world with the stellar brilliance and regularity of Halley’s Comet.
Swift went on to become the youngest singer/songwriter ever to win the CMA Entertainer of the Year award and the first female solo country artist ever to win the Grammy Album of the Year honor.
“Folklore” flourished into fruition from the pandemic lockdown. Swift says “Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory.”
Fans may wonder if Swift’s newfound rosy cozy companionship will stifle her creative career. Not likely! As Swift promises in “Peace,” “But there’s robbers in the east/Clowns in the west/I’ll give you my sunshine/Give you my best/But the rain is always gonna come/If you’re standing with me.”
For all that and more, “Folklore” is my No. 1 pick for my annual Top-10 albums list for 2020. Here are the next nine:
2. Bob Dylan/Rough and Rowdy Ways/ Columbia Records
Bob Dylan’s first album of new material in 12 years has yielded his first No. 1 single and it clocks in at seventeen minutes as the longest song he’s ever recorded. But that’s just another headline stapled to his chest. Quoting Homer and Shakespeare and referencing pop and historical figures as far and wide as Ann Frank and The Rolling Stones, Dylan recalls and recants more than a half century of Americana in rhythm and rhyme. Only the Bible is more quotable than this Dylan album. “Rough and Rowdy Ways” crystalizes why Dylan won his 2016 Nobel Prize for literature and justifies the recent sale of his complete musical catalog for $300 million.
3. Dave Alvin/From An Old Guitar: Rare Unreleased Recordings/Yep Roc Records
If you don’t know Dave Alvin and The Blasters from Dave, Alvin and The Chipmunks, this is a great starting point. Sixteen solid songs written by Alvin’s heroes and partners in rhyme that include Bob Dylan, Marty Robbins, Willie Dixon, Earl Hooker, Chris Smither and Doug Sahm. “The majority were recorded for no other reason than the sheer kicks of going into a recording studio to make some joyous noise with musicians and singers that I love and admire,” admits Alvin. From acoustic ballads to electric bar-room blues, former Blaster Alvin has hand-forged 40 years of unreleased musical mining into real steel deals.
4. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit/ Reunions/Southeastern Records
There are only a few Americana singer songwriters that consistently deliver the goods. Like a convoy of FedEx trucks barreling down the human highway on a mission from God, former Drive-By Trucker and four time Grammy Award winning Jason Isbell power glides his soul searching songs to the doorstep of your emotions. It isn’t easy to enlighten and entertain a musical audience with themes of addiction, marriage, childhood struggles and politics. Isbell nails it like a journeyman carpenter and kicks in a father-daughter love letter tune as well.
5. Bruce Springsteen/ Letter To You/Columbia Records
Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter To You” is a solid confession and declaration of what inspires and still fires the soul of a 71 year old New Jersey poetic rocker. Reflections reach back to fronting a band at 15 — “When you were hard and young and proud/Backed against the wall, running raw and loud,” to sermons from the stage on the mystical healing power of rock ‘n’ roll. His hopes, ghosts and goals still ramrod his rage and reverence. Springsteen’s 20th album and first in six years, “Letter To You,” is more personal and powerful than any other of his albums in a decade.
6. Neil Young/Homegrown/Reprise
Neil Young’s “lost” album was recorded in 1974-1975 after “On The Beach” and before the sessions for “Zuma.” He withdrew the album for being too painful after his break up with Carrie Snodgress, who was the mother of their son Zeke. “It was a little too personal – it scared me,” confessed Young in 1975. At the urging of fellow musicians and friends, Young substituted “Tonight’s The Night” as a replacement album release. Young’s lover and mother of his son may have gotten away but “Homegrown” has finally been harvested 46 years later.
7. Loudon Wainwright III with Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks/I’d Rather Lead a Band/Thirty Tigers
It’s hard not to think of Alfalfa from Hal Roach’s “Little Rascals” shorts when you first hear the opening track of Loudon Wainwright III’s “I’d Rather Lead a Band.” But, this is not a “Winchester Cathedral” nostalgic revival by the New Vaudeville Band or Sopwith Camel ‘60s rock bands. This is a breath of fresh air that revives consecrated century old classics with much love and a new spark. With songs borrowed by Paul McCartney to Ukulele Ike’s 1936 BBC banned ditty, this is the bee’s knees of nothing to sneeze at 2020 album! Best known for his 1972 “Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road,” Wainwright croons the tunes that his parents spooned to when procreating their singer songwriter and actor son. Psychologists have called this theory the “cascading reminiscence bump.” Or maybe Wainwright’s theory that “we’re just drawn to great songs” is more accurate.
8. Paul McCartney/McCartney III/Capitol Records
Nobody can rock down during a lockdown like a Beatle. As he did for his previous two solo albums, Paul McCartney plays all of the instruments on the completion of his half of a century spanning trilogy of “McCartney III.” And like its predecessors, some will dismiss it for its simplicity, which in actuality is really an asset. Isolating his composing from the current pop scene landscape, McCartney has planted a perpetual evergreen in a wicked world of weeds and thorns with “McCartney III.”
9. Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite/100 Years Of Blues/Alligator Records
“We’ve been around since the Dead Sea was sick” jokes Bishop of the blues career of himself and harmonica legend Charlie Musselwhite. These two blues masters have finally recorded a full album together since they cemented their Chicago blues scene friendship in the ‘60s. After performing and recording with their friends The Allman Brothers, John Lee Hooker, B.B. King, Bo Diddley, Ben Harper and Tom Waits, it’s high time that these cool blues cats scratched each other’s backs. They work so well together that most of these front porch blues bouquets were recorded in one or two takes. It won’t take you two takes to know that this is one of the best blues albums of 2020.
10. Sturgill Simpson/Cuttin’ Grass, Volume 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions/Thirty Tigers
His fifth album in six years finds Kentucky country Grammy winning artist Sturgill Simpson power shifting an unsignaled lane change from country to bluegrass following his recovery from COVID-19 earlier this year. Sequenced in alphabetical order, he recorded songs from his earlier albums in a studio shared with John Prine that went back to the bluegrass style that he originally composed them in. Rejecting current country radio air wave conditioning, former sailor Simpson leaves it all behind in the rear view mirror with this back to the roots hotrod ride.