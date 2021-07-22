Little Theatre of Walla Walla’s Summer Festival is looking for ushers.
Three ushers are needed per show and bonus — they get to watch the show for free.
The time commitment is minimal, about two hours from pre-show to its end. Each production lasts about an hour, with no intermission or coffee break.
Ushers won’t need to guide guests to seats because the Little Theatre uses festival seating — there are no seat assignments and attendees may sit anywhere.
Ushers’ responsibilities include showing up 30 minutes before the curtain rises on the production, handing out programs, freshening the restrooms and auditorium after each performance and assisting patrons as needed.
To learn more, call the main office during the week at 509-876-2316 or email Mikki Jones at mikki.jones@ltww.org.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, all volunteer ushers are requested to be fully vaccinated. Visit ltww.org/copy-of-usher-for-us to sign up for specific shows according to personal interest and schedule.