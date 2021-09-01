It’s Wednesday, Sept. 1, and that means the 2021 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days officially kicks off at 3 p.m.

It’s going to be an unusual year in many ways, fair manager Greg Lybeck said — not only is he in his first year of the position and has made some changes, but the enduring COVID-19 pandemic requires a lot of attention be paid to far more than cotton candy and cute calves.

In fairgrounds’ areas not regulated by Gov. Jay Inslee’s indoor mask mandate, officials are asking everyone for compliance in wearing a mask if they are unable to stay 6 feet away from others while at the fair.

+3 Officials urge masking at Walla Walla County fair with local health system at capacity brink With COVID-19 delta variant infections on the rise, local health officials are urging people to mask up at Walla Walla County Fair.

Signs to that effect will be posted, and cleaning and sanitizing will be ongoing throughout the fairgrounds. Additional hand washing stations are in place and 6,000 masks on hand to pass out to those who request one, Lybeck said.

He knows some folks just won’t be comfortable coming to the 2021 event, he added.

“I would say if someone is really worried, maybe this year sit this one out and come see us next year,” Lybeck said.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 will be available at the fair, between the Education Building and the tractors display, Wednesday-Friday, 4-7 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s Care-Van will be on the fairgrounds on the weekend, officials said.

Lybeck, his board of directors and county health officials have worked to answer as many questions as they can so fairgoers can better know what to expect this year, including the following:

Can tickets be refunded?

No, not for any reason.

Are last year’s tickets still valid?

Yes. Those were automatically rolled over to the 2021 event.

Do I have to share my vaccine status?

No.

How do I know what is considered indoors at the fair?

The following buildings are considered indoors and masks are required:

Main fair office; Pavilion; area under grandstands; Community Center, except when eating; Floriculture building, Education building; Poultry building; Livestock barns 1, 2 and 3; Exhibitor office; 1866 VIP Clubhouse, except when eating; restrooms; Frontier Days Saloon; security office.

Which buildings or stages are considered outdoors?

Grandstand seating; swine, sheep and goat barns; Expo building; Kid’s Farm Center; all outdoor stages; all outdoor livestock show arenas.

Are hand-washing stations easily accessible?

Yes, bathrooms and mobile hand-washing stations are available throughout the fairgrounds.

Will I be required to wear a mask to go on rides?

No; however it is strongly requested and recommended.

How are the rides being cleaned?

Carnival rides will be sanitized periodically throughout the day.

Will law enforcement have a presence this year?

Yes.

The fairgrounds are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, and Thursday, Sept. 2.

On Friday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Sept. 5, the fairgrounds are open 11 a.m. until midnight.

More information of fair happenings, including fairgrounds maps and Valley Transit’s fair shuttle schedule can be found at ubne.ws/fair2021.