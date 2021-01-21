Food as art is not a recent concept, even as the current pandemic has brought many people back into their kitchens to fulfill a need to be creative and active.
Magazines, videos, social media and cooking classes have used the plate as a canvas for beautiful food for decades.
What’s not to drool over? Color, texture and design meet in a single presentation that can nearly be tasted before a bite is taken.
As owner of Walla Walla’s “Butter Me Up” custom cakes, however, Lindsey Dean understands her work has to appeal to the palate as much as the eye.
Dean, who works in education in her day job, opened her cakery — she also makes French macaron cookies — in 2017 after getting her home kitchen certified by the Washington state Department of Agriculture.
That official approval is personally and professionally important, Dean pointed out.
“I’m baking for people who are buying my product.”
Family lore is that Dean inherited a love of baking from her great-grandmother, who was famous for her pies and candy brittles.
Dean remembers she first became comfortable in a kitchen by sitting on her grandmother’s counter and watching her produce the rum cakes and persimmon cookies she was known for.
“That passion for baking evolved into fascination with cake decorating,” Dean said, “and I spent a significant amount of time whipping up custom cakes from my home kitchen.”
Along the way, Dean grabbed tips from other bakers, including ideas for whisking together visual and edible art.
Her artist portfolio includes locally-milled flour, fresh eggs from down the road and European butter for its higher fat content.
Crafting a memorable look is not just executing an unusual design or placing a well-chosen rose just so, she said.
To look right to the eye, a cake must start out even — Dean uses a level to check hers.
Too, the colors inside and out have to be a pleasing combination; on occasion the baker consults with an interior designer friend on the topic.
“Or sometimes I ask my daughter,” Dean said with a laugh.
“She’s 11, going on 25.”
Dean uses Swiss buttercream frosting as her paint of choice. For starters, the creamy, rich product is highly yummy but it also lends itself to adding visual texture and punches of color to a cake.
“Buttercream has endless possibilities,” she said.
In fact, her husband Brian coined the name for Lindsey’s business, a nod to the bounty of butter used in all her goodies.
Like the “spackle cake,” an organized explosion of thick frosting swooshes in color after color, marching up the sides and across the top of a round cake. Or the cupcakes sporting a swirl of delicate pink buttercream crowned with a complementary berry.
“My whole goal is for the cake to look as beautiful as it tastes,” Dean said.
She leans toward using colors found in nature, and sugared fruit has frequent appearances on Butter Me Up cakes.
Although Dean designs for the cake’s recipient, she always hopes her products catch the eyes of others who are at whatever the celebration is — it’s all good for marketing and getting her name out there, Dean said.
After all, her art is not bound for the gallery or the refrigerator door to be displayed forever.
Nor are her creations meant to evoke the “imagined deliciousness” of the illustrated food photography that is slathered over social media.
Food should be beautiful, Dean added, and that is especially true of dessert.
“With every creation I make, I take this into consideration … Art comes in many different forms and creating a custom cake is just one medium — one I hope will leave lasting memories after it’s devoured.”