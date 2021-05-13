MILTON-FREEWATER — Everything about Leroy Hogaboom seems modest.
His workshop is a metal yard shed lacking heating and cooling and set a few feet away from the small mobile home Hogaboom and his wife share.
A covered patio holds another work area, a power sander and saw mingling with plant pots and the odds and ends every house accumulates outdoors.
Most modest of all, however, is Hogaboom. The 75-year-old is more likely to accept a label of woodworker than artisan, to consider himself unskilled rather than a specialist.
What the retired carpenter can turn out, however, can only be called art — art with a mission.
Hogaboom makes handcrafted urns for Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt Cremations and Funeral Services. There, the vessels often catch the eye of customers who care about locally made, quality work, business owner Kerry Lees said.
Lees, whose father Bob Lees was a longtime cabinet maker in the Walla Walla Valley, understands the response people have to wood that’s been smoothed by a master’s touch. To have Hogaboom’s urns on hand is an unusual touch he can offer families saying goodbye to a loved one, the funeral director said.
“The quality is just perfect. These can’t be mass produced … I’ve never seen that type of inlay work from another manufacturer.”
Indeed, the urns and other pieces made by Hogaboom almost appear to be painted, so exact are the patterns made from multiple kinds of wood.
Some five years ago, Hogaboom joined the world of segmented wood turning, taking his years of carpentry and furniture making to another level.
The art, also known as polychromatic turning according to experts, is most often created by gluing together layers of wood pieces, then turning the cumulative mass on a lathe to form shape and function.
Instead of making a bowl, say, out of a block of hardwood, segmented woodturning marries any number of woods into one object.
The art form demands precision, creativity and putting everything else aside, Hogaboom said.
While segmented woodturning is not necessarily more difficult than other woodworking styles, it is tremendously time consuming. And any mistakes are very difficult to correct, he explained.
“It’s more involved and you have to discipline yourself to get the quality you want.”
Hogaboom favors using black walnut, sycamore and maple for the rich color variations the woods contribute to his pieces.
Larry Marley, an expert woodworker from California with some 63,000 Instagram fans, has been doing segmented woodturning for about a decade. He’s produced how-to videos on the craft and his work has won numerous awards. Marley has pieces placed in museums and in private collections and has gained a following for his whimsical gravity wells, intricate wooden funnels made of ebony, cherry, maple and more that take a steel ball on a dizzying journey.
Segmented woodturning has been around for a very long time and pieces traditionally echo a Southwest geometric design, Marley said.
The craft is gaining in popularity, despite the tedium of the work, and now there is a dedicated chapter of members within the American Association of Woodturners, he said.
What Hogaboom specializes in is nearly a subset of a subset of woodturners.
“Urns can be a challenge. You don’t want to make a mistake or make it too small. It can be really tedious, each ring might be made up of 16 to 34 pieces of wood,” Marley said.
“The act of cutting all those pieces can be exhausting … an urn has a lot of thought put into it.”
Hogaboom would agree. Still, he plans to carry on as soon as he can rebuild his wood supply.
Knowing the purpose his work serves, knowing those who choose his urns are in the last steps of caring for a loved one makes it worth it, he said.