You never get a second chance to make a good impression — unless you are Judith Baumann, the master printer at Crow’s Shadow Institute of Art on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation.
To be a master printer is to be a collaborator with fine art prints. If the quality of one doesn’t meet her critical eye, it’s back to the drawing board for her.
The honorific of “master printer” arises after “hundreds and hundreds of hours on the press,” said Baumann. She has status and responsibility of “taking over a shop,” an art studio incorporating special presses and techniques.
It’s an honor one cannot buy. A master printer is a “title bestowed upon by peers after a very long time,” explained Baumann, who came to Crow’s Shadow in 2007 after teaching lithography at Evergreen State College in Olympia.
She has 20 years of experience in lithography and other art forms that print on paper.
Besides being an artist, herself specializing in letter press, she collaborates directly with artists to publish limited editions of fine art.
Since moving to Pendleton near the reservation in 2017, Baumann works with contemporary artists in residence. The artists are invited three to six times a year, one by one, by a panel to live and work for two weeks at a time.
The institute’s goal is to provide indigenous artists with the many tools for their oeuvre, all supplies provided.
“When an artist is here, all they need to worry about is making art,” Baumann says. “This is a time of exploration, to see what lithography can offer.”
They only print one color a day, their drawn images on mylar film digitally exposed to a plate, then inked by hand with vegetable pigments to the artist’s specifications. Once this layer of the print runs through the press on its special paper, it’s up to Baumann to hand-pull the “matrix” off to dry, awaiting its next pass with a complementary design added in a different color, and so on, only one color a day.
“It’s kind of like a mad dash, a crash course in layering color, trying to get to a ‘yes’,” Baumann said. She notes that the artists learn they are limited by time and physical space.
“Sometimes they have to rein it in, if ambitious. It’s not a giant studio.”
Crow’s Shadow displays their work, both in its permanent collection and numbered prints for sale both in the gallery and online. Limits on these hand nurtured prints keep their value up.
The master print itself is punched with a hole so it can’t be used again. The closer to the first one — say two out of eight — the more valuable it is, Baumann says.
The aim is to promote indigenous statements into the mainstream art market and culture of the United States. Proceeds from sales help both artist and Crow’s Shadow. The institute is the only print maker on an American Indian reservation in the United States.
Its published works are in respected collections such as the Whitney Museum of Modern Art, the Library of Congress, Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Portland Art Museum and other art institutions of renown. Its prestige obviously has grown under Baumann’s hands.
Her predecessor, Master Printer Frank Janzen, had worked with the 2001 hand-crank with which they were still making art. He had led the institute’s focus to specializing in printmaking. Introducing the benefits of an artist-in-residence program was his brainchild, too.
It was time to trade up. Baumann determined that a state-of-the-art electrified press would substantially add quality to the prints. Presses have evolved in more recent years, and that includes safety measures, she said.
The old hand-cranked press “works fine but is really cumbersome. It did not have power steering,” she quips. The institute won a Ford Family Foundation grant to buy a new higher-tech press, custom made in New Mexico. It cost almost $30,000.
The new equipment was ordered in January, right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down manufacturing.
It arrived in July with all its “bells and whistles and bearings in one assembled piece,” Baumann said with evident joy. “It has a larger bed size and arrived assembled in a giant crate on a truck. It took a forklift and skids to get it into the studio.”
Made by Tokach, the press’s bed size is 40 inches by 72 inches and should relieve some of the repetitive stress on Baumann’s shoulders.
In her collaborations, artists choose from color swatch books, and Baumann helps with pigment recipes under her practiced eye creating colors that are “very nuanced,” she said.
The colors start with pots of the best quality, vegetable-based pigments. Violet is the most difficult to make, and metallics are laid down on the last pass because they tend to tarnish.
Ultimately the editions are composed and ready for approvals and signatures.
“No one’s work is like anyone else’s,” Baumann said. This is “art with a purpose.”
Despite sore shoulders at the end of the day from leaning over and pulling prints, she also pursues her own artwork with letter press art on her printer at home in Pendleton.
For her work and her work in charge of guest artists, “It’s always the idea that drives me. Art comes first, print comes second. And I like how print serves art.”