Beating the COVID blues, the Walla Walla Symphony has launched a new series of mini-(and micro-) concerts featuring small ensembles or soloists and performing, for free, in public parks in Walla Walla.
Grab a folding chair, a snack and a cold drink, and head out with the family for some summer music — the kind of experience that gives summer its special, memorable quality.
Please check the information box for the entire list. I focus on two programs here.
The first August performance (there were three in July) is on Monday, Aug. 9, featuring Leonard Garrison and Shannon Scott, our principal flute and clarinet, respectively. Garrison and Scott live in Moscow, Idaho, and teach at the University of Idaho and Washington State University and both are highly respected players both nationally and internationally.
We are very lucky to have them in the region and the symphony.
And we’re lucky they’re back in town after a summer of engagements running and performing in music festivals and summer schools elsewhere on the continent. They have released numerous albums together and individually. I for one won’t miss their performance.
A piece guaranteed to delight is John Rutter’s “Three American Miniatures.” These are jazzy, folksy, bluesy and very American short pieces by an Englishman known mainly for magnificent choral works.
Also on the program is Valerie Coleman’s “Le Gran Duc Mambo” and “Jazz Band in a Parisian Cabaret,” two movements from her suite “Portraits of Langston” celebrating the life of the great American poet Langston Hughes.
Valerie Coleman is a contemporary composer widely celebrated in the classical world. Her piece titled “Umoja, Anthem for Unity” was performed by the Philadelphia Orchestra in 2019.
This was considered a special achievement because it was the first time that a living African-American woman composer was commissioned by the Philadelphia Orchestra. The pieces are riveting with jazzy harmonies and ragtime rhythms, evocative of Paris and New York in the 1920s.
Finally, I must mention the suite of short pieces for flute and clarinet by Robert Russell Bennett (1894-1981), best known as an arranger for Broadway musicals such as “Oklahoma!”, “South Pacific” and “The Sound of Music.” Again, we have references to typically American music and styles, delivered with irony and wit.
Alyssa Stremcha, a talented young violinist who has played on numerous occasions with the symphony and is now teaching Suzuki violin at Liberty Christian School, will perform with her string-playing family on Friday, Aug. 13 at Jefferson Park.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24, notable local trombonist and composer Dave Glenn will take the stage with his trio, “The Trombone Section,” which includes Dick Counsell and Bill Gilbert, all three of whom play with the symphony. Dave worked as a jazz trombonist and improviser in New York for 11 years before coming to join the Whitman College faculty.
During that time Dave played for 10 years with the Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band and toured extensively with Bill Watrous’ Manhattan Wildlife Refuge, Diana Ross and Lou Rawls.
Dave also subbed on tours with Chuck Mangione, Blood, Sweat and Tears and the Mel Lewis Orchestra. Quite a résumé. He has a few albums of his own compositions out, one dedicated to America’s national pastime, being quite a fan of baseball himself.
Their program of trombone duos and trios will include some works by J.S. Bach, by Dave himself, by John David Earnest, the composer who divides his time between Walla Walla and New York City, one by Whitman pianist Laura Curtis, and one by myself.
Also on their program will be a few works by the great Italian Marco Bordogni (Bor-DO-nyee) (1789-1856), best known as an operatic tenor, who spent most of his career in Paris.
He published a singing method and composed many of the works known as vocalises, in which a voice sings a melody without words. (The singer gets to choose a vowel to use. The best known of these works are one by Rachmaninoff, “Vocalise,” you can find online, and Heitor Villa-Lobos’s wonderful “Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5,” also widely available.)
At any rate, musician Tom Ervin has arranged the Vocalises of Bordogoni for Trombone trio. Should be quite a treat; think of it as a micro-opera, without the blood. We hope.