Providence medical center in Walla Walla names new officer

Providence St. Mary Medical Center has named a new Chief Nursing Officer.
Louise Dyjur, a registered nurse who holds a doctorate, has stepped into the role previously held by Yvonne Strader, spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland said in a news release on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Dyjur joined Providence St. Mary in 2016 as a clinical manager and was named director of the Medical Services Line later the same year, thanks to her strong leadership style.
She became the executive director of Acute Care in 2020, tackling some of the hospital’s most difficult challenges in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, Obenland said.
Dyjur received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from the University of Alberta, Canada, and her doctorate at the University of Calgary. She has an extensive background in clinical care and leadership. Before coming to Walla Walla, Dyjur worked as a staff nurse, unit coordinator, nursing instructor and research team member.
She and her husband, Tom Binder, live near Milton-Freewater where they operate a lavender farm.