Pigs on the Wing returns to Gesa Power House Theatre for its Wish You Were Here concert tour at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
Pigs on the Wing, a Pink Floyd tribute band, combines the epic arena scale of a Pink Floyd concert with the visceral experience of being front row at a rock club, the theatre’s website notes.
Since their debut one-off performance in Portland in 2006, Pigs on the Wing’s fan base has steadily developed, according to a release from Power House Theatre. Now, they are known for delivering a high quality, high energy take on Pink Floyd’s music, steeped in the Northwest’s own rich musical heritage.
Pigs on the Wing’s 2021-2022 feature show is a full album performance of Pink Floyd’s 1975 psychedelic masterpiece Wish You Were Here, followed by a full second set of carefully curated Roger Waters-era Floyd. Reserved seating tickets ($25 in advance; $30 at the door) are available at phtww.org or call the box office at 509-529-6500.
Gesa Power House Theatre is open at full capacity and will continue to follow the guidance from state and local departments of health. Ticketholders will be notified during the week before each event of the current health and safety guidelines given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.