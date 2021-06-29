In the past, the local LGBTQ+ community and their allies have marched on the sidewalks of the city during Pride month, but the Valley had yet to experience a larger Pride celebration until this past weekend.
The Pride Month 2021 block party was a new, age-inclusive, and festive event.
It featured many different local vendors and businesses. Carte Coffee and Mi Pueblito were in attendance serving the youth and their families, and Calico Bones performed the daytime music.
The event was age inclusive from 5-8 p.m., and over 70 families and youth joined in to enjoy the food, music, balloon animals, dunk tank and photo booth from Joe Roody of Roody 2 Shoes Photography.
From 8:30-11:30 p.m. the event transformed into a 21 and up dance party.
One of the main events during the day included a silent auction, the proceeds of which would be donated to Triple Point of Walla Walla, a local program through the Children’s Home Society of Washington for LGBTQ+ youth.
Kaleidoscope Studios, Tyhra Owen Massage, Black Moon Studios, Sara Brookshire Photography, Colors of Eva and Mercy B Hair, were businesses that all decided to donate to the auction.
In total, community members at the event were able to raise $618 through the auction for Triple Point to support the services and programs they offer to youth and families.
“This event felt like an oasis of beauty,” said Elisha Serrano, a mother whose child is transgender. “To be able to celebrate with my family was so special, especially after 2020.”
An additional aspect of the evening was focused on education and mental health awareness. Kaleidoscope Yoga, Alchemy Studios, and Planned Parenthood attended to provide these wellness-related resources.
COCOA, a soon-to-be nonprofit that uplifts the voices of people of color in the Valley, had their second Little Diverse Library for families to check out books.
“I can’t wait for next year! I never knew Walla Walla had something like this for teens,” a local youth who attended said.
The party organizer Cia Cortinas-Rood said in a phone interview that this celebration has been the biggest Pride Month event since she joined the Pride Committee for Walla Walla in 2018.
Pride events in the past have been mostly catered toward LGBTQ+ adults, and Cortinas-Rood who works with kids wanted to create a space in which queer youth and their families could celebrate Pride together, she said.
In creating this space, she reached out to Brad Binko, owner of Eternal Wines, whose outdoor space had the capacity to create the vision she imagined while being conscious of participants’ safety with COVID-19.
Both Cortinas-Rood and Binko were happy with the event’s success.
“It was really heart warming to hear everyone’s stories and struggles,” Binko said. “To hear how the community has helped and saved so many. We just wanted to create a safe welcoming space for the Pride community. One of the biggest and coolest events we have ever done and will most definitely do more!”
Binko estimated that about 390 people walked through the doors of Eternal Wines throughout the event, and guests traveled from Yakima, Tri-Cities, LA Grande Oregon, and Spokane to Walla Walla to attend.
The Pride block party is an event that Cortinas-Rood hopes to plan again.
“While I may have been the main planner, it is a community’s effort. I reached out to allies within the community and through that created a safe place for these people to gather, and they showed up,” Cortinas-Rood said. “A gathering and a party is only as successful as the people who participate in it.”