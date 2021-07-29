Preserving vegetables through the process of fermentation will be discussed during a Living History program at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 1, at Fort Walla Walla Museum’s pioneer village.
The museum is located at 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla.
Living History programs teach visitors about the people, places and circumstances who contributed to the founding and establishment of Walla Walla. As such, Fred Stine, who arrived in Walla Walla in 1862, was a blacksmith and builder. His business skills enabled him to ultimately build two large brick hotels in the Washington Territory.
Stine, portrayed by Living History museum member and Touchet businessman Charles Saranto, will show how to ferment pickles, beets, and radishes. The process will be explained, and recipes will be made available so that visitors can make their own fermented vegetables at home.
Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for students and seniors (62 and older), and $9 general admission.
The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. It is closed on Tuesdays.
Find event listings and Living History performance schedules online at fwwm.org.