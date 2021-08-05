DAYTON — The Liberty Theater has taken its reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic slowly.
Even as Gov. Jay Inslee relaxed mandates when he reopened the state economy on June 30, the theater has kept several safety measures — such as its mask requirements — in place.
“The governor canceled the mandates, but it turns out he didn’t cancel the pandemic,” joked Michael Luce, the theater board’s treasurer. “The pandemic is still going.”
The Liberty is unique in that it’s a movie theater and a live performance venue that produces its own shows and plays host to visiting productions.
The theater normally presents several plays a year — ranging from musicals and comedies to dramas.
While it began showing movies again in February, with very limited seating, it hasn’t presented a play since January of 2020. This will change soon.
Missoula Children’s Theatre
The theater is preparing to welcome a team from the Missoula Children’s Theatre to stage a play featuring local youth.
New theater manager Debbie Ayerst — who was promoted from her position as assistant manager in June — said the theater has been hosting the group from Montana for years.
Missoula Children’s Theatre arrives annually with sets, costumes, props and everything else needed to put on a production, minus a cast. They arrive on a Sunday and hold auditions for the show on Monday. Youth rehearse throughout the week and then perform on Friday and Saturday.
This year, the weeklong event starts Monday, Aug. 9, with auditions and performances on Aug. 13-14.
“(Missoula Children’s Theatre has) got the art of directing, setting up and getting a performance out of kids down to a science,” Luce said. “They really know how to work with the kids and put on this show.”
This year, the play is “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” which has room for up to 60 children of all abilities in grades K-12 to participate.
Luce said the yearly program has been a benefit for local children.
“The school system here ended drama quite a few years ago,” Luce said. “We thought there was a need for this. Kids learn a lot of stuff when they participate in a play.”
The event has always been free to participants, while the theater has charged for tickets to see the show. This year, tickets will be free as well, but they must be ordered in advance.
Preregistration for youth participants continues through Aug. 6.
Registration and ticket information can be found at libertytheater.org/stage-productions.html
Warming up for more live plays
Ayerst said the children’s show will be a warm up for the theater to start producing more shows.
The theater has produced a live musical each fall. It was supposed to be “The Sound of Music” in 2020. Because it — and the rest of the season — was lost to the coronavirus pandemic, it was been rescheduled for August.
Auditions for the show are coming up, including at 6 p.m., Aug. 4, at the theater on 344 E Main St. That’s when children between ages 5-21 can attend a group audition.
First, try-out participants must know the song “Do-Re-Me.” Music to learn this song can be picked up at the Liberty Theater or through emailing soundofmusic@libertytheater.org.
Auditions for other parts in the musical will start later that evening.
Go to libertytheater.org for more details.
Staying careful in the pandemic
While Luce and Ayerst are excited about performances returning to the theater, they remain concerned about public safety. For movie screenings, they are still enforcing physical distancing.
They have been assigning seats and keeping groups three seats apart from each other. Just recently, they reduced that to two seats. And masks are required except when eating.
There is one exception to the distancing. During Missoula Children’s Theatre’s showing of “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” the theater will be at 100% capacity so that no parents are turned away. However, this means concessions will not be served and masks must be worn the whole time.
New director excited for expanded role
Ayerst started her new role as theater manager right in the middle of reopening from the pandemic. She said when she started at the theater in 2018, she had no idea she would end up being its manager.
“I started as an intern while I earned my accounting degree,” she said. “And then, I liked the people I worked with. That’s what kept me here.”
In her old job, she worked mostly in the front of house. She said now she looks forward in seeing all the operations of the theater and how a live show works.
“I can’t wait,” Ayerst said.
More information on the theater, its shows and staff is at libertytheater.org.