Shelia Coe infuses imagination and humor into her whimsical, hand-built sculptures.
The Walla Walla resident is a ceramicist who works with clay and primarily gains inspiration from small animals and plants, which she personifies and sculpts into her own characters.
At the beginning of her creative process, Coe finds two-dimensional representations of the creatures, such as images and silhouettes, to simplify the concept of the animal to its most basic features.
Observing a real, live model of the subject is also essential, Coe said by telephone, but diversifying the modes of perception of the animal is helpful.
As with all ceramics, her pieces undergo two firings. The first is a bisque stage to prepare the piece to be glazed and the second and final step sets the glaze and coloring.
When approaching the design process, Coe tries to incorporate a sense of humor in its character in hopes it will spark joy in her audience.
Coe said her only wish in making her art is that her audience will take pleasure in her pieces. She enjoys sharing the delight she takes in her artwork with others.
An example of her take on playfulness in art appears in a recent circus-themed series of pieces she’s made: a polka-dotted dog balances a red ball on its nose while atop a zebra. A red-hatted dog on a blue ball teeters on the back of another zebra.
Her interest in small animals as her main artistic subject stems from her experience in working with people, she said.
Coe’s entire career was people-oriented and small animals were a seemingly relatable way to engage the folks she worked with.
She retired from 34 years in dentistry when she started experiencing troubles with her right thumb, she said.
“I wasn’t exactly prepared for retirement,” Coe said. “You always think that you’re ready for it, and I think that it took me two years to try to figure out what to do with myself.”
To fill her time Coe became a master gardener and took a hospice course, but neither avenue was suitable long-term.
In the first year or two of her retirement, a friend recommended she take an art class. Coe took note and decided to return to a passion she explored in her first year of college.
She learned the hand-building technique from local ceramicist Penny Michel, which rekindled Coe’s passion for art before she entered dentistry.
“The first week after I took her first class, I couldn’t sleep. All I could think of were things I wanted to try to make and how to do it,” Coe said.
She found herself subsequently bringing clay home to build and experiment on her own.
Much of dentistry required hand skills, but with clay, Coe found she does not have to perform with the same level of perfection as she did as a dentist.
With hand-building and sculpting, Coe said she enjoys the license to play around and goof off with the medium.
At that time, she did not own a kiln and would bring her greenware pieces to Michel who fired her work. She and Michel have since become good friends, Coe said.
She continued to work out of her home and out of Michel’s studio until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.
When she moved to working alone, Coe invested in her own kiln, which she now keeps and uses at her in-home studio.
It has been five or six years since her first class with Michel and Coe has become successful in showing and selling her art. But in the early days she felt a little nervous.
“I guess I’m amazed at people who can stand up and read a poem to an audience. It’s sort of like exposing your heart to potential criticism. And the first few times you have other people see your artwork, I think it’s fairly similar,” Coe said.
Coe has participated in exhibitions in Dayton, Waitsburg and Walla Walla and was recently awarded third place for her submissions to the Pendleton regional art show. Next year she plans to submit some of her pieces to galleries in Idaho.
Coming up, however, is her show with the Combine Art Collective in downtown Walla Walla. Coe joined the Collective when it was established in 2019 and claims it is her main connection to other artists and the artist community in the area.
The joint exhibition starts Thursday, July 1, and her pieces will be shown alongside Dianna Woolley’s curated oil paintings. Woolley is one of six founders of Combine who created the organization as a community for artists in the region.
The idea behind a joint exhibition featuring Coe’s and Woolley’s work derived from wanting to create a specific viewing experience.
Because Coe’s pieces are primarily sculptures, they rest on pedestals in the gallery whereas Woolley’s paintings can be hung from the ceiling and on the walls. Combining those two modes of showing, creates a more interactive and diverse exhibition experience for the artists and their viewers, Woolley said.
“Our goal is to bring about community, cultureand commerce,” Woolley said.
The exhibit will feature the new circus theme Coe has incorporated into her work lately.