After creating three-dimensional artworks for homeowners for 19 years, landscaper Adam Sisk picked up his paintbrush again.
The active dad who runs Sisk Landscape Construction and helps with his wife’s organic farm business, Ideal Organics, thought he didn’t have time for art like he did when he studied for his undergrad in painting at the Portland School of Art in Maine (now known as Maine College of Art).
He started to make time for it after a ricochet of events.
His wife developed early-stage Alzheimer’s, which pushed him to be home more.
“What really made me change this year was needing to spend more time at home with my wife,” he said.
And after a friend’s death, he decided to commit more time to painting.
A former independent curator based in Berlin and friend of Sisk, Rebbecah Blum, was killed by her romantic partner, British-born photographer Saul Fletcher, according to ARTNews.
She had always pushed Sisk to pursue his art, he said. When he showed her the waterfalls he built, she said she would have rather seen a Sisk painting.
This was what triggered him to really start painting again.
“It just made me really want to honor her and believe in myself,” he said.
Now hanging on the walls of Quirk Brewing, 425 B St., through June 30, are Sisk’s watercolor paintings and a new series of India ink paintings.
He paints larger-scale ink landscapes where 90% of the painting is completed outdoors by dusk, and the following day, he reworks the paintings. Sisk spotted scenes of Bennington Lake and around Walla Walla, parked his easel during the winter months and painted what he saw.
“I want to capture the light, the emotion, the mood of the day, what the site is telling me and what the site has told,” he wrote about his series.
He switched from watercolor, which can be blended to hide any mistakes, to ink, which is permanent, noting painting in ink was “freeing” because it could not be blended like watercolor could.
“With India ink ... once it’s down … it’s a record,” Sisk said.
He dedicated these eight paintings to Blum.
He also has a host of colorful watercolor paintings of scenes in the hills of California, where he lived a few decades ago, La Paz, Mexico, Bennington Lake and more.
He is already planning for the next series, large-scale acrylic landscape paintings.
He said one of his influences is Albert Pinkham Ryder, an American painter best known for his poetic and moody allegorical works and seascapes.
“They’re very poetic, really atmospheric,” he said.
Quirk Taproom Manager Kevin Klein said they opened up more seating in the taproom where the brewery used to be and needed some local artwork to display, so they asked Sisk.
“We just love representing local artists,” he said. “We’ve sold a decent amount of pieces in here. It’s thrilling.”
At Quirk Brewing
Two other artists, Zoe Miller and Cameron Williams, are currently showing their work at Quirk Brewing.
Miller, a College Place resident, followed a new trend, creating “pour paintings.”
What started as a quarantine project soon became a side hustle, and she now displays her work at her first showing at Quirk Brewing.
She uses acrylic paint mixed with floetrol paint to create a flow of flooding colors across the canvas.
She said she put her twist on them by covering them with resin, giving them a shine, appearing as glass.
Williams, who works at Butcher Butcher in town, spends his free time trekking trails around the Columbia River Gorge, Mount Adams and Mount St. Helens, capturing photos of waterfalls with his Sony a7R II mirrorless camera.
His landscape photography is printed on canvas and is also sold at Quirk Brewing.