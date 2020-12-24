Bubbles in a glass make you feel how they look. Whether champagne, sparkling wine, or Martinelli’s apple cider classic, the traditional ritual of toasting and sipping during the end of the year holidays is alighting upon us.
This year put more pressure on the world than fermentation does upon a bottle of wine that’s evolving into a sparkler. Marking its departure is a good and fitting thing.
Even if gathering with just one or a few during the end-of-year holidays, a raised glass or two of effervescence rightfully calls out the genies of time. A good toast with the right words artfully strung together challenges 2020’s dark sides — its COVID-19, its racial cruelties and its ugly election schisms. A good toast is a way to say we’re still here and together, despite it all.
It challenges those genies to get on with it, to conjure up a brave new world in 2021, spark cheer, good health and good fortune. The globe and its beleaguered citizens need uplifting transformation.
Two elements are especially famous for concocting the magic inherent in traditional toasts: A good bubbling fizz and meaningful words.
Walla Walla is not short of retailers where one can find sparkling wines, champagnes ginger ales, beers and other popping drinks to pour New Year’s Eve. But if venturing into the traditional world of champagne, where do you start if you are a novice?
Of course, you can ask for help from the knowledgeable retail purveyors of champagne and sparkling wines lining two walls at D’Olivo Quality Oils and Vinegars. Then there are the mind-boggling options at The Thief Fine Wines and Beer. Both storefronts are on Main Street in Walla Walla. And there’s a self-education primer on regional sparkling wines and how they’re made written by wine expert Paul Gregutt in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin’s July 2019 Lifestyles magazine at ubne.ws/3ha1.
Public access to tasting rooms has changed dramatically during the pandemic. Nonetheless, most wineries have a Web presence with arrangements for private tastings, advance orders for shipping or pick up, or some combination thereof. Possibilities should be investigated case by case.
And surprises do show up even at this time of year. One example rises out of Walla Walla’s Northstar Winery. Though famed for its merlots, it just released two sparkling wines — a 2016 Brut Rosé and a 2015 Brut Blanc de Blanc
“They’re very brand new,” said Tiffany Stewart, the tasting room’s sales lead. “So far, so good. They’re something special.”
Using Walla Walla wine grapes, the juice was fermented by one of the time-intensive processes champagne-method wines require. The specialized facility is at Columbia Crest Winery in Patterson.
But if you’re a shy do-it-yourselfer staring at a grocery store’s choices with visions of an ice bucket dancing in your head, the first rule to remember is that true champagne is only made in Champagne, France. Same boat, different ocean, Italians have their spumantes and proseccos, Spain has its cavas, and Americans, of course, have their sparkling wines and bruts.
The latter might not be the real Françoise, but assuming the wired-down cork holding the fermented liquid inside is perfect, all share visible pizazz suitable for adult holiday drinkers.
The second general rule is that the label should advise what the bubbly’s sweetness is, which, among other complex factors, influences overall taste. In a range from driest to sweetest, flavors in individual bottles progress from extra brut to brut to extra dry to sec dry to demi-sec and lastly, doux, which is the sweetest.
What matters most of all, however, is not so much as what is being poured as what is being said.
Toasts straddle the lines between wishes, salutes, blessings, farewells and elevation of milestones, including holidays. They can be casual or formal, tongue-in-cheek, bawdy or poignant, but in any case, they symbolize a gathering up of spirits, figuratively and literally, with a concert of individual sips. One cannot miss the parallels to religious rituals where drink is shared as a sign of collectivity and connection between souls, both the living with the living and the living with the dead.
Toasts can be intimate to legion size. Indeed, the history of toasts harkens back to militaries, more specifically, between men. Toasts celebrate togetherness. And the speaker’s address to the recipients should really be memorized to ensure the ambiance rolls forward without devolving into maudlin misery or awkward discomfort.
As Mark Twain said: “It usually takes three weeks to prepare a good impromptu speech.”
Various toasts, like mementos, pass down through the ages in cultures and in families. And along with my sincere wishes that you will have meaningful holidays despite inevitable challenges, allow me to share a toast passed down to me by my great-aunt Ruth Hill Cooke, who lived to be 102.
So, please raise your glasses:
“To those we love, wherever they may be.”