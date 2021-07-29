Teens aged 13-18 are invited to attend for free the “Rock & Roll Camp XVI” from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 9-13, at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. The arts center building is at 214 N Main St., Pendleton, Oregon.
The range of lessons includes putting together bands, working with musicians from West Coast indie bands to focusing on getting better at their instruments (or learning to play) and writing and performing original music.
Other campers spend the week on rock journalism.
On Friday, Aug. 13, all the bands perform at a big camp concert on Main Street. Students who aren’t performing help with concert logistics and band promotion.
PCA provides guitars, ukuleles, and other instruments for those who want to learn something new. No previous music experience is necessary, and students don’t need to reside in Pendleton or Umatilla County to participate.
Students and parents can get information about the free, week-long offering at PendletonArts.org. All campers need to be fully vaccinated to participate.
PCA staff is looking for ways to accommodate unvaccinated students at an outdoor location and will post information online if alternative accommodations do become available.
The event also has an Instagram feed. More information is available by emailing director@pendletonarts.org or by calling PCA Executive Director Roberta Lavadour at 541-310-7413.