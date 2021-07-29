To the uninitiated, this Thursday afternoon gathering at Walla Walla Public Library surely looks like a simple game day.
Three tables are filled with players, from grade-school kids to young adults, and there is plenty of animated conversation and laughter over scattered bits of map, character sheets and an intriguing set of seven, multi-sided dice.
But Mary Lubbers knows it’s a lot more than that.
This is the library technician’s second Dungeons & Dragons day, a moment that’s long been in the making and one Lubbers hopes to see long-lived.
About a hot minute before the COVID-19 virus closed down public institutions in Washington state, Lubbers had sold her supervisors on the concept of hosting “D&D” (as the game is widely known) once weekly as a low-cost activity for children and teens.
Not only is Lubbers herself an avid player of the tabletop game, but she had done her homework and knew the role-playing activity offers many opportunities for players.
The fantasy game, first published in 1974, is considered by most gamers to be the forerunner to most if not all modern role-playing games and the industry those have spawned.
Less of a traditional board game — there is no set path, for example — and more of a narrative journey dictated by the roll of dice, playing D&D takes cohesion, collaboration and an inclusive, vibrant story.
What better place than a library for telling such stories, Lubbers figured, and what better audience than youth?
Just ask Dutch Sickels, the 14-year-old Dungeon Master at the middle table.
“You better be scared now,” he gleefully informs his cadre of players in a just-slightly-slimy voice before revealing what’s about to happen in their story line.
Even with the face masks required by the library’s rules, the eagerness of Dutch’s audience is obvious by dancing eyes and eyebrows raised in anticipation of the next fantastical adventure for their characters.
The moment — indeed, the game — is made remarkable in that most of the players had known each other for less than 20 minutes, and there was no electronic gadget in sight.
While neither of those have to be true in a D&D game, that instant community is just one of the things that delights Lubbers and made her want to bring it to the library.
She often refers those seeking a glimpse into the role-playing universe to a Forbes article from 2020.
Author Clary Estes in the Forbes article outlined the superpowers to be gained from D&D, noting that the game’s “role playing, character development and conflict resolution” are all tenets of cognitive behavior therapy, thus turning a game session into “a short-term, goal-oriented psychotherapy treatment that takes a hands-on, practical approach to problem-solving.”
Cognitive behavior therapy can treat and help people manage a variety of mental illnesses including depression, anxiety, phobias, post-traumatic stress disorder, sleep and eating disorders and schizophrenia, among others, Estes wrote.
Christina Magnaghi, stopping by to watch three of her six children play D&D, explained her “mom” perspective of the game.
When her 14-year-old came home and announced this opportunity, “he was so excited,” Magnaghi said, while eyeing her preschooler beginning to skitter out of sight.
Conceding she first had to fight down an old “Protestant” fear that the role-playing game was akin to devil worship, Magnaghi said she’s now delighted that this weekly gathering offers her kids a structured activity with a social component.
“It’s hard during the summer to get them to reach out, to take a chance and call a friend … But here’s a place they are already familiar with. They’ve been coming to the library since they were babies, it’s a safe environment,” she said.
“And this is an activity for several ages. It’s not all boys, it’s not all girls and look at them, they are all laughing together.”
In so many board and video games, there is just one winner, Lubbers pointed out.
“But in D&D everyone wins together. It’s a great way to help them achieve confidence building, problem solving, empathy and teamwork. Outside of school, there are not a lot of places to do that.”
Lubbers said she thinks the D&D player base in Walla Walla is much larger than most people realize. That was part of why she wanted to bring it to the library — it’s a community space and thus perfect for hosting something so attractive to many patrons.
It may have taken nearly 18 months to bring this idea to fruition, thanks to the pandemic, but Lubbers is running with it now and even playing dungeon master at one table, taking on the role of an ogress with long, curly hair dressed in a formal gown, she advises her players.
Meanwhile, Dutch continues leading his table with animated gestures, high humor and on-point role playing.
“I’m just the world, these are the people in it,” he said in response to a compliment on his masterful storytelling and extending an arm to the group.
They’ll play straight through the three hours of the allotted time, one player predicted.
“We basically only get a break if I have to go to the bathroom,” Dutch said with a laugh before he returns to his D&D handbook and beautiful set of dice.
It’s time to move this imaginary world forward and his people are waiting, after all.
Dungeons & Dragons, for ages 10 to young adult, is at Walla Walla Public Library on Thursdays, 2-5 p.m., and open to all experience levels. For more information contact Lubbers at 509-524-4703.