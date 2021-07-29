Valaree and Gerald Becker will mark 50 years of marriage this year.
The couple was married on July 31, 1971, in Sanger, California.
They have had the opportunity to live in Fresno, moving to San Francisco for Gerald to attend dental school later on. He served in the military as a dentist and was stationed in Wertheim, Germany. Gerald lived there for several years before spending a short time in Missouri where Valaree finished dental school.
They then settled in Seattle, starting a dental practice together and working together for many years before Gerald officially retired a few years ago.
In Seattle, they raised their two sons, Ryan and Griffin. Ryan and his wife Silesia live in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Griffin and his wife Angela live just outside of Sydney, Australia.
Valaree and Gerald currently live in Lake Wenatchee where earlier, they spent many memorable summer vacations while raising their family, playing on the lake and enjoying the beautiful mountains.
Gerald is an avid reader and enjoys woodworking projects. Valaree plays the piano and enjoys taking their dog Marigold for walks.