Rosanna Lugo of College Place has her fingers crossed for the upcoming Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days.
Her family’s beagle, Ella, is registered to compete in DockDogs, a new entertainment option at 2021’s fair, “Stars and Stripes and Country Nights.”
DockDogs is billed as a national specialty act featuring competitive dogs in events such as “Extreme Vertical” and “Speed Retrieve.”
The Ohio-based company began in 2000, “to create a nationally recognized competitive sport based on rules and precedents in track and field competitions,” the DockDogs’ website says.
The organization boasts a large base of competitors all over the country, and that’s true for Washington state, said DockDogs employee Linda Torson.
Many winners go on to compete nationally and globally, she said.
When the competition come to county fairs, dog owners like Lugo and spectators alike are attracted to the events that take place in a 40-foot pool, Torson said.
“We love to have crowds because the dogs feed off that energy. It gets them more excited.”
All breeds are welcome to enter categories like the “Big Air” competition, the most popular one, she said.
The four-legged athletes run down the long dock as they are called by their owners, then launch into the pool for the lure of the bait.
“We have six different divisions,” Torson said, noting dogs will typically jump anywhere from 1 inch to 25 feet.
The current world record is 32 feet and 10 inches, held by Sounders the whippet from the Seattle area.
Torson, mom to a competing doggo herself, said DockDogs has no problem getting people to sign their pups up to compete at local fairs.
“Dog owners are drawn to this, if their dog is athletic and likes a job to do. But a dog needs to want to get that toy. My dog is 9 and has been competing since 2012 and is the most toy-driven dog in the world.”
The people who come are the friendliest found in any dog sport, she added.
In the high jump event a plastic bumper — that’s an air-filled bladder with a tie end — is suspended with magnets 8 feet out over the pool, starting out at about 5 inches above the water, Torson said.
In subsequent heats the bumper is held higher and higher. For the past several years the record has held at 8 feet 10 inches, she said.
Ella, born the runt of her litter, is signed up for a number of DockDogs events, Lugo said.
Not that she’s so sure the 4-year-old beagle will channel her considerable energy in the right direction, Lugo said, laughing.
“Ella is very good at being a beagle.”
Her training is also … informal.
While Lugo works in human resources at Seven Hills Vineyard, Ella goes to daycare at Aunt Martina Cruz’s house, where she goes on walks, cuddles with her Chiweenie cousins and patrols Cruz’s yard for squirrel action. The closest Ella gets to a formal sport is ball chasing, Lugo said.
And while the beagle loves water, there’s a fair chance she’ll just use the DockDogs pool for a fun swim, Lugo added.
And that’s just fine.
“I see this as a community event, as having fun with other dog owners. The fair is for fun and this year they are being inclusive of pet owners,” she said.
That’s part of Walla Walla fair Manager Greg Lybeck’s mission, to bring a diversity of entertainment to the yearly celebration of family and community.
All kinds of folks with different tastes come to county fairs, Lybeck said.
“We need to find acts that all of them can enjoy. It’s our job to have entertainment that reaches everyone that comes through our gates.”
DockDogs has been a fair favorite all around the country and a great investment for fair boards as the organization presents three or four shows a day, he said.
Going forward Lybeck wants to up the game at Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days by bringing in entertainment people will only see once a year.
“There are high diving acts, sea lion acts, stilt walkers, jugglers and much more that we will be programming into the fair next year,” he said.
We need to entertain our fair guests from the time we open until we are closed.”
Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days runs Sept. 1-5, and the DockDogs finals are scheduled for that Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Admission to the competitions comes with the fair’s gate fee. For the fair schedule and more information go to ubne.ws/2021wwfair or call the main office at 509-527-3247.