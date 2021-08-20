Gloria Raudjarv, 13-year-old girl, reads her vaccination certificate after getting an injection resting at a vaccination center inside a sports hall in Estonia's second largest city, Tartu, 164 km. south-east from Tallinn, Estonia, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Estonia's second largest city Tartu is making rapid progress in vaccinating children aged 12-17 ahead of the school year in September. Around half of the town's teenagers have already received their first vaccine, and local health officials are confident they will hit 70% in the coming 30 days.