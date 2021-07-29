Come and laugh with comedian Susan Rice! Her show begins at 7 p.m., Aug. 6, at the Marcus Whitman Hotel, 6 W Rose St., Walla Walla.
Rice has been making a living by performing comedy for 36 years. She has learned her humor and taken inspiration from Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Hicks, Sam Kinison and Paula Poundstone.
Rice has performed for corporations such as Microsoft, Honey Bucket, Intel and Red Hat.
She has recently opened for comedian legends Arsenio Hall and Maria Bamford.
Doors open at 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Beer, wine and cocktails available. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door. More info at www.tinyrul.com/susanricecomedy.