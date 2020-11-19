With the year’s pandemic challenges, Dayton is re-imagining the holidays, including a new name for its annual holiday kickoff and, of course, a new approach for celebrating.
The Christmas Kickoff 2020 has been renamed to “Believe! A Small-Town Celebration,” said Shellie McLeod, event coordinator at the Dayton Historic Depot.
Festivities will go for a month, beginning the last weekend in November and throughout the month of December.
On Saturdays, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Dayton Historic Depot, 222 E. Commercial Ave., will have hot cider and a free crafting activity by appointment, one social group at a time.
Reservations are required for groups limited to eight people. Call 509-382-2026 to reserve a time.
Children must be accompanied by adults. Times available are 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 28-Dec. 19. The Depot will be sanitized in between each group.
“We will have piped music on the street, no carolers, that would cause people to gather,” she said.
Instead of a lighted parade down Main Street on Nov. 27 there will be a cruise through neighborhoods like the one held for All Wheels Weekend. The Christmas tree in the Elk Drug parking lot will be lit on Nov. 27, with a cruise to follow and the traditional winter fireworks show will be Dec.19. More activities are in planning stages at this time.
McLeod said usually the Christmas festivities include freshly made foods, like candy, but organizers decided to forgo that because items wouldn’t stay fresh over the duration of the celebration.
“We had to think outside the box,” she said.
“The first thing decided was on an ornament to commemorate the weirdness of this year. The ornament is available online, and the response has been very good. It features our beloved bronze statue, ‘Stationmaster and Companion,’ and depicts COVID-19 derailing 2020.”
Fundraising this year has been a relative success.
McLeod had just been named events coordinator in March. “Then all the events all over the world were canceled,” she said.
A fundraiser for The Boldman House Museum is a quilt raffle. A king-size, hand-embroidered quilt was created by many volunteers in the 1920s-’30s pattern, “Flower Garden Quilt.” The drawing is at The Dayton Historic Depot at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. The winner need not be present. Tickets are $5, available at the Depot or The Boldman House.
The Boldman House Museum is open for tours by appointment, Wednesdays and Fridays 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Saturdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 509-382-2026 to schedule a tour.
Depot and Gift Shop hours are Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit daytonhistoricdepot.org for more museum information. Visit historicdayton.com for details on Believe! A Small Town Celebration.