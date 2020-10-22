Chamber music is coming back to Walla Walla. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the music will manifest in a new way, with virtual events at 6 p.m. the 22nd of each month from Oct. 22 to May 2021.
“The Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival will present two online offerings each month,” Timothy Christie, founder and artistic director said.
“The first is a class on musical topics. Taking a page from WWCMF’s popular Tasting Music Series, classes are aimed at demystifying classical music and deepening audience appreciation for the art form. The first class is on the music of Tchaikovsky. Come for the Nutcracker. Stay for the secret to what makes Tchaikovsky sound like Tchaikovsky.
“The second is a series of performances by WWCMF musicians around the country. For October, we have the thrilling ‘Beethoven String Trio in G, Op. 9, No. 1.’ It’s early period Beethoven with surprises around every corner.”
This jubilant return to the series comes in spite of huge challenges brought about this year by COVID-19.
“As you know, concert halls around the country remain closed. Performing musicians are largely out of work. And audiences are generally neither permitted nor inclined to congregate in small indoor spaces. Chamber music is all about small indoor spaces. In order to present our series, we have put together a mobile studio — lights, cameras, audio recorder and all the attendant supplies. We are shipping this equipment to our musicians around the country month by month, so that they can capture their performances with quality A/V gear and present it to our online audience,” Christie said.
The current conditions have closed shops and most of the year prohibited indoor gatherings. Add in extreme stress due to all the rapid changes and it impacts everyone in some way.
“Generally, musicians are struggling,” Christie said. “Many of us teach and while not ideal, it is possible to give instrumental lessons over Zoom. The sound quality is not great and the delay makes collaborative playing impossible. But musicians who support themselves exclusively by performing — whether as a member of the Metropolitan Opera or a smaller regional orchestra — are having a hard time.
“In that sense, it does feel good to be able to hire musicians and create a couple of gigs. Our November performance will feature a festival favorite, violinist Philip Payton. Prior to the pandemic, Phil played for Disney’s ‘Frozen’ on Broadway. His last performance there was March 11, and the whole run of the show was subsequently cancelled, meaning they won’t resume when the pandemic lifts.
“He was in a rehearsal at Carnegie Hall with the American Symphony Orchestra when he got the news that all musical operations in New York were shutting down. So, Phil, who is African-American, will be presenting a program of chamber music from NYC, sharing his experience as a musician of color in a field not known for its diversity. It will be an awesome program.”
The annual summer festival here in June was cancelled. “It was both easy and hard, easy to make the choice because it was the only choice; hard for the obvious reasons. As musicians, we missed it dearly, and I have heard the same from our audience. ... It was our 13th season! Cursed from the start.”
He is optimistically planning on live, in-person concerts for the Summer Festival in June. “It won’t be the full slate of 32 concerts and events over 24 days. That remains too much of a gamble to plan out only to cancel. But we are planning a more modest offering and boy will it feel good to be back in the saddle. Fingers crossed!”
Performing virtually is so different, but it’s good to have some sort of a season. One goal is to maintain the atmosphere and overall feel of the in-person performances.
“It’s definitely hard. What’s missing is the connection. With an audience you feel the energy of the room, a connection to people. In front of a camera, it feels more like playing into a vacuum, a void. But we’re getting used to it in some ways. And you can do a few takes if you don’t get it perfectly the first time. The musical performances will be pre-recorded for quality— fluctuations in internet bandwidth makes live-streaming a risky and expensive prospect. So, we will gather, have some conversation, perspective and interaction as we broadcast the performances.”