“Big Idea Talks” return in-person to Walla Walla Public Library with a bilingual English/Spanish presentation by Guillermo Corro, a member of the Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition and a participant with The Listeners Project: Queremos Escucharte. (Queremos Escucharte translates to: We want to hear you.)
The program is set for 7-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Walla Walla Public Library. The library is located at 238 E Alder St. The program also will be conducted virtually, via Zoom. There is no charge to attend in person or online.
Corro’s talk, titled “Powerful Stories: The Search for Healing and Empathy in Our Community,” marks the public launch of The Listener’s Project: Queremos Escucharte. The Listener’s Project is a collaboration between the Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition’s Colectivo de Arte Social, Walla Walla Public Library, plus Whitman College and the Northwest Archives.
The goals of The Listeners Project: Queremos Escucharte are to promote the exchange of stories from the Walla Walla Valley, especially from immigrant and first-generation community members.
Registration for this free event is required for both in-person attendance or to participate via Zoom. Register on the calendar page of the library’s website, wallawallapublic library.org.
Live-closed captioning in English will be available. Masks will be required for all in-person attendees, which will be capped at 35 people. More information about this event can be found on the library’s website or by calling Twila Johnson-Tate, public services librarian, at 509-524-4443.
To learn more, go to walla wallawa.gov.