In being able to combine two avocations, Benjamin Dickinson is perhaps one of the luckiest among artists.
Dickinson, a builder of things by day, is also a creator of abstract landscapes, mostly, on wood and canvas.
His portfolio features veritable explosions of color — bold red swooshes, a symphony of blues, exclamations of yellow and exuberant oranges fill landscapes suggestive of mountains and meadows.
In a flower glade scene, tiny lobelia blossoms give way to delicate oxeye daisies then to the bright zinnia petals shouting of summer on a painting that hovers between realism and dream.
On every piece, color lives large yet harmoniously, be it landscapes, pop art, abstract or scenes from life.
Dickinson is no doubt leaning on genetics in his pursuit of painting. His father is a writer and an accomplished photographer working for a southwest Florida newspaper.
His much-awarded artist mom has been involved in the arts for as long as he can remember, attending juried art shows around Florida, Dickinson said.
Even so, Ben Dickinson took some time to dive fully into his own pursuit of art. It was only about four years ago that he made an effort to intentionally submerge into his own love of creativity.
“Up until that point it had been pretty sporadic,” he said.
More changes followed.
Two years ago, after a quarter century of working in Seattle-area construction under a general contractor, Dickinson started his own company. Initially he planned to continue in building industry, but found taking on specific projects for people filled a need for them and for himself.
Being more of a general handyman than a specialist builder allows Dickinson to help others, he said.
“I found I really like doing that, a lot of people need things done. It also gives me flexibility and time to pursue my art.”
By happy accident, it was in his building work that Dickinson began exploring new canvas options.
“I was working on construction on a home in Mercer Island and they had a Sub Zero fridge that had a faux finish ...The freezer door developed a crack in it and it was headed to the dumpster.”
Not so fast. The artist rescued that door and used it for a new painting, unleashing a drive to try this technique out on salvaged cabinet doors and other pieces of wood, Dickinson said.
He developed a business to wrap around both his interests: BCD Handiworks, LLC.
Another sea change came in August when the Dickinson family moved to Walla Walla.
“My wife Rebecca and I had talked for a long time of having a change of scenery. We had a few ideas but after visiting Walla Walla a few times, we ended up really liking it a lot.”
Like others before them, the couple was seduced by the city’s small town vibe, cheek-to-cheek with its art and food scene.
A few facts helped the decision, he said, including that his daughter Lucy is in her first year at Whitman College and wife, Rebecca Zanatta, runs her own philanthropic fundraising and development support agency from wherever she is.
Once here, Dickinson was quickly commissioned to do a mural in a new house build. The homeowners wanted him to paint trees on the walls surrounding an elevated bathtub. The result was an expanse of acrylic forest and a long commitment to the look, he said.
“It’s not a painting you can take down and move. It was great when they came in and they were both very happy when they looked at the space.”
Dickinson has found himself drawn to pursue more landscape painting and is currently applying his creativity to small squares of plywood he hopes to present in ArtWalla’s annual ArtSquared exhibit, featuring 6-inch by 6-inch works by multiple artists.
His interpretation of such scenes — supplied by years of travel and Dickinson’s imagination — falls somewhere between abstract and realism.
“It’s a hybrid of the two and that’s the space I’ve been enjoying the most. I like that it allows the viewer to drive what they are seeing,” he explained.
“It’s meant to invoke a feeling, a sense of place, rather than an accurate representation of the place.”
The artist is using his other set of skills to further artistic opportunities by creating an accessory dwelling unit in the backyard of his South First Avenue home. One side will be an apartment, the other side a studio to call his own.
“I will no longer be taking over the dining room table,” Dickinson said with a laugh.