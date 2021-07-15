The Athena Public Library rolled out its new book bike program just in time for summer.
Library Director Kristin Williams implemented the book bike program as a way to let the public know that despite pandemic conditions the library is still around and accessible with the book bike rollout.
With a $3,000 grant from the American Library Association, the Athena Public Library purchased its mobile unit from Icicle Tricycles as a post-pandemic project.
The Athena Public Library fully shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in summer 2020.
Soon after, the library reopened in a limited way in which six people could enter the building at a time and make 15-minute appointments for computers.
Since January 2021, the library has been fully reopened. No programs are currently taking place inside the building, but summer events are occurring in the park and people may enter the library in unrestricted time frames for computer use and to check out books.
“I do think in a lot of ways (the book bike) is a product of the pandemic,” said Williams. “For the time that we were closed, and then even when we were open again, there were people who still weren’t really coming out, understandably. So we needed a way of divorcing library services from the building so we can’t be totally reliant on the building.”
Over the past year, Williams delivered library books in her personal vehicle. She said while the system worked great, especially during winter months, when people saw her car, they did not immediately recognize it represented the library.
“The bike, hopefully, will show people that this is still the library and we’re still providing services in town,” said Williams. “It’ll be a way of getting things out to people; plus it’s cool.”
The library unveiled the new book bike on Monday, June 7. The Libraries Transforming Communities grant from the American Library Association paid for the majority of the bike costs. The remainder of the costs were paid for by the Athena Library Friends Association. In total, the book bike cost around $3,500.
The three-wheeler has a rectangular rear filled with a mix of books for children and adults. The book bike’s turquoise color and design was done by Amy Rogers, a designer and artist for Tumbleweed Creative.
Portland-based Icicle Tricycles made the book bike, as it has for many other libraries and organizations. Some of the company’s other listed products include an ice cream bike and a cold brew bike.
So far the book bike has been seen at programs such as the Athena Tuesday Market, open swim and family swim at the Athena Pool, Storytime in the Park and Art in the Park at Athena City Park.
While the book bike program is still in its beginning stages, Williams hopes to soon schedule some select times when she and the bike will be in certain locations. At other times, while riding around town, people can wave Williams down to browse the random selections she has on board, or people can order books in advance by calling the library and get a direct delivery via the bike.
Williams has received lots of positive community feedback since the start of the program. She said other libraries are contacting her, asking where the book bike is from and how they can purchase one, too.
“I mean everyone’s been really excited,” said Williams. “It really is just getting started, but I get a lot of double takes.”
Williams laughed as she revealed that the book bike is harder to turn and ride than an average bike.
“At first, I was only riding it empty because it turns differently than a regular bike and I needed practice,” said Williams.
Use of the book bike is part of a community-based program. Whatever the community wants out of the book bike venture, Williams is striving to provide.
“We really are still developing this service, and if there are needs in town that maybe we haven’t thought of, I would love to hear more about if people have other ideas,” she said.