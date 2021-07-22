Learn about local history in a Thursday, July 29, on-site program titled "From a College to a Town: the 75-year History of College Place."
The presentation begins at 5 p.m. as part of Fort Walla Walla Museum's programming. Mike Denny will lead the discussion of the town’s history and context in relation to Walla Walla College in 1891.
Learn about the roles of the Tribes, the U.S. Army, missionaries, emigrants from Italy, China, and Ireland in College Place's development.
Agricultural and economic influences to be discussed include the rollout of sweet onions, banks, business expansion and public health challenges. This program will be offered on-site at the Museum’s Grand Hall, 755 Myra Rd.