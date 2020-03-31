Patients in isolation from coronavirus may find comfort in art as supplies for projects will soon land on their doorsteps.
Providence St. Mary Medical Center on Monday announced a new initiative that will deliver art kits to patients in home isolation, at community shelters and in the hospital through the pandemic.
The art movement is led by multidisciplinary artist Augusta Sparks Farnum, a graduate student with the University of Florida’s online Arts in Medicine program. With financial support from the Providence St. Mary Foundation, the undertaking has a swell of support from the arts community that has offered space, supplies and other resources to offer comfort to patients through art.
Projects that bring joy — and a healthy distraction from the distress — are needed, partners say. People in home quarantine cannot leave their homes and are advised to avoid contact with other people.
The hardship of the pandemic is palpable in the calls made by the St. Mary teams, said Becky Betts, manager of the Providence Population Health team that keeps a registry of COVID-19 cases in Southeastern Washington.
“During our phone outreach, we hear the anxiety and the desperation,” Betts said in the announcement. “From the single mom trying to homeschool her children, uncertain about her employment and terrified of looming test results, to people that can’t be with their sick loved ones, these are unprecedented times.”
Isolated patients in the hospital can have no visitors. Hospital-provided iPads can allow FaceTime contact with family members. Likely those in the hospital may be too ill to participate. But for those who can, the option keeps idle hands and minds busy.
The art kits include crayons, watercolor paints or pencils, colored construction paper, notepads, rulers and more. They also come with inspirational project idea “prompts” generated by local artists, the hospital announced.
The art community’s support has made the movement even stronger, organizers say. Nonprofit arts organization ArtWalla is building a platform for artist facilitation videos. Carnegie Picture Lab is donating supplies, as well as space for assembly. Artists are offering art kit phone support.
The movement offers a way for artists to be involved in bringing light to others during a dark time.
“Art has a therapeutic quality — both environmentally and as we create it,” Farnum said in the announcement. “It gives you something else to focus on other than your own anxiety. It’s about the process, not the end product. Find that 4- or 5-year-old inside yourself and just have fun.”
Art supplies are a departure from the requests for funding typically received by the Providence St. Mary Foundation, the nonprofit arm that provides financial backing for a number of emerging needs at St. Mary. Equipment is often part of that.
The Foundation is providing resources for personal protective equipment and other critical equipment, as well as the funding for art kits.
Foundation Chief Philanthropy Officer Lindsey Oldridge said the art projects are linked to a much bigger picture for the Foundation.
“While funding art kits is unique for hospital philanthropy, investing in programs that support mental health is not,” she said.
Those who want to support the Foundation’s efforts to bring assistance to the hospital and health system can do so at give.providence.org/wa/stmary/COVID-19.