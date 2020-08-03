SEATTLE — Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is likely to become an official paid holiday for King County employees, under legislation advanced by the Metropolitan King County Council on Tuesday.
A County Council committee, made up of every member of the County Council, voted 5-1 to add Juneteenth to the county's slate of 10 paid holidays, The Seattle Times reported. The full County Council still must approve the legislation.
Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth marks the day that Union soldiers arrived in Texas in 1865 and announced all enslaved people had been freed. The Emancipation Proclamation had, on paper, freed enslaved people over two years before, but the news, and Union soldiers to enforce the change, had not reached Texas.
The holiday is the most recent effort from local lawmakers to make changes in response to mass protests against systemic racism that have dominated the country over the last two months.
The County Council also moved last week to strip power from the county sheriff's office.