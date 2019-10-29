OLYMPIA — A Washington Supreme Court judge depicted farmworkers as exploited as he challenged a lawyer Thursday to justify exempting farmers from paying employees time-and-a-half for overtime hours.
Glancing at notes, Justice Steven Gonzalez prefaced his question with a minute-long, wide-ranging indictment of how farmworkers are treated.
He said they were likely to be people of color and unlikely to “have lobbyists” or “make campaign contributions to elected officials.”
“Would you still suggest it’s a coincidence labor laws have consistently excluded them from protections afforded other workers?” Gonzalez asked Timothy O’Connell, attorney for the Washington State Dairy Federation and Washington Farm Bureau.
O’Connell disputed the premise that farmworkers are neglected and politically weak.
“I believe that is belied by the facts,” he said. “There has been extensive action by the state of Washington regulating safety, regulating other provisions of farmworker livelihoods.”
The exchange came during a hearing on whether exempting agriculture from the state’s overtime law violates the state constitution.
The case stems from a lawsuit brought by two former milkers at DeRuyter Brothers Dairy in Yakima County. A ruling by the Supreme Court would apply to all agriculture.
Washington lawmakers in 1959 adopted the federal act that exempts agriculture from paying a premium for hours worked beyond 40 in a week.
Farm groups argue the exemption reflects the seasonal nature of agriculture and the fact that farmers can’t pass on higher labor costs.
Farmworkers argue that state lawmakers failed to follow the state constitution.
The state constitution directs legislators to pass “necessary laws” to protect miners, factory workers and workers in other dangerous jobs. The constitution doesn’t specify what other jobs are dangerous, and the two sides dispute how hazardous farm work is.
Attorneys also are arguing over whether the state constitution’s prohibition on granting special privileges to some people but not others applies. In this case, the privilege is overtime pay.
Race has become part of the case. In amicus briefs, farmworker activists argue the decades-old exemption is rooted in discrimination — first against blacks in the South and now against Latinos.
Washington farmers were exempted from paying overtime when most of their workers were white, O’Connell said.
Gonzalez said farmworkers are exposed to toxins, vulnerable to sexual assault and financial exploitation, and expected to labor in the “heat and cold” and in “geographic isolation.”
“They’re less likely to be voters, less likely to speak English as a first language. Aren’t wealthy, in fact, are among the poorest workers in the nation,” he said.
Justice Debra Stephens questioned whether eliminating the exemption would actually help workers if they were allowed to work less. “It’s just holding them to 40 hours,” she said.
Representing farmworkers, Lori Isley of Columbia Legal Services said discouraging overtime will help workers to keep from being required to work “excess hours that are injurious to health.”
DeRuyter attorney John Nelson asked the court to at least bar workers from filing for back pay if the court eliminates the exemption.
The dairy has just been following the rules in place for 60 years, he said. “It would be fundamentally unfair to hold them liable for damages or attorneys’ fees.”
Isley asked the court to not close the door on back-pay claim.
In two recent decisions, the court ruled that piece-rate workers are entitled to separate pay for rest breaks and time spent on tasks such as attending meetings and setting up equipment.
If the Supreme Court rules again in favor of farmworkers, Washington will be the second state where agricultural employers must pay overtime. California lawmakers voted to phase out the exemption by 2025.