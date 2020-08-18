OLYMPIA — Officials in Washington state have trapped a male Asian giant hornet, the first male detected in the United States.
The Washington state Department of Agriculture said Monday the hornet was found in a trap near the town of Custer in northwestern Washington's Whatcom County.
That's the same area where a queen Asian giant hornet was found dead earlier this year.
The agency will set traps in the area to try and trap a live specimen, tag it, and track it back to its nest. If found, the agency said it will destroy the nest.
This is the second Asian giant hornet caught in a WSDA trap. The first was found on July 14 and identified as an unmated queen. A total of seven Asian giant hornets have been detected in the state, all in Whatcom County.
The Asian giant hornet, the world's largest at 2 inches, can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver a painful sting to humans. Farmers in the northwest depend on those honey bees to pollinate many crops.
The invasive insect was first documented in the state late last year.