WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced he will send federal agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to help combat rising crime, expanding the administration's intervention into local enforcement as he runs for reelection under a "law and order" mantle.
Using the same alarmist language he has employed to describe illegal immigration, Trump painted Democrat-led cities as out of control and lashed out at the "radical left," which he blamed for rising violence in some cities, even though criminal justice experts say it defies easy explanation.
"In recent weeks there has been a radical movement to defund, dismantle and dissolve our police department," Trump said Wednesday at a White House event, blaming the movement for "a shocking explosion of shootings, killings, murders and heinous crimes of violence."
"This bloodshed must end," he said. "This bloodshed will end."
The decision to dispatch federal agents to American cities is playing out at a hyperpoliticized moment when Trump is grasping for a new reelection strategy after the coronavirus upended the economy, dismantling what his campaign had seen as his ticket to a second term. With less than four months until Election Day, Trump has been warning that violence will worsen if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is elected in November and Democrats have a chance to make the police reforms they have endorsed after the killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests demanding racial justice.
Crime began surging in some cities like Chicago, New York and Philadelphia when stay-at-home orders lifted. Compared with other years, crime in 2020 is down overall.