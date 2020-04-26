The COVID-19 has brought death and devastation to our country and the world. We grieve for the lost and their loved ones. We mourn and struggle with questions. Why were we not better prepared? What can we do now?
We have been told to avoid close contact with others, to wear a mask in public and to wash hands often. What can we do to encourage one another in these anxious times when visits and hugs are not permitted? Thank God we have phones and internet to keep in touch and as my wife advised, a cheerful card in the mail or a wave across the street, can bring a smile to the neighbor. Meanwhile the medical profession is doing a wonderful job with the infected, and scientists are laboring to find a cure. Our prayers are for both the suffering and those working to cure this infection. A time such as this can bring out the best or the worst in us. We can be bitter or better.
We must not lose hope. It is easy to get discouraged in a time like this. I have become discouraged by less serious matters, like some of my own mistakes. Sometimes I foolishly even blame God for the bad things that happen.
The Bible recognizes the world is full of both good and bad, blessings and cursings, joys and sorrows. The book of Lamentations honestly describes the sorrows of Israel, but also affirms the everlasting faithfulness of God.
In the Gospels, God comes to earth in Jesus to address this travesty. He chose the way of love to overcome evil with good. He took the world’s evil upon himself on the cross where divine love could destroy all sin, leaving its deadly effects in the grave.
Jesus’ resurrection on the third day announces the final defeat of death. That’s what Easter is all about.
So, should I let the pains and sorrows of the world, or my own foibles and failures cause me to lose faith in a God of love? If I think of faith as a warm feeling of the presence of God, I’ll be in deep trouble. Feeling is an emotion, as undependable as the weather.
Faith in God is based on God’s faithfulness, not on our emotions. God has promised to be with us in good times and bad, whether we are good or bad. God’s love has embraced us all. We are all God’s kids. A loving father will never desert his
kids.
The coronavirus is here. We are grieved and afraid. We know it will someday be over, but other evils will come. This is the temporary world. The eternal reality is our God who has promised to be with us always, even to the end of time. Feel it or not, we can always have hope because God is faithful.