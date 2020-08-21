Graduate students from the University of Washington in Tacoma are asking state leaders to waive an assessment they need to obtain their teacher certifications but are unable to complete because of COVID-19 restrictions amid a statewide teacher shortage.
About 30 candidate teachers sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee this month asking him to eliminate the edTPA, an assessment required by the state of Washington.
“Over the last year we have completed all other assessments and rigorous coursework to receive residency certification,” stated the Aug. 11 letter. “We have also successfully completed months of in-classroom internships, which included teaching students under the observation of licensed teachers. The only obstacle preventing us from obtaining full residency certification is the edTPA — a privately administered test that only a minority of states require.”
The new teachers compared the change to the Supreme Court of Washington waiving the bar exam for lawyers earlier this year.
“New lawyers have received similar relief. New teachers deserve no less,” they wrote. “We respectfully urge you to do so without delay to mitigate the ongoing damage teacher candidates are experiencing.”
They’re not alone in their concerns. Western Washington University students working to become teachers also are asking for the requirement to be waived. They have gathered at least 86 signatures toward that end, most of them from WWU teacher candidates and their professors as well as from teachers in school districts in Whatcom County.
They are among more than 300 signatures from across Washington state.
“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing many public schools to move instruction to a hybrid model or entirely online for the start of the fall semester, Washington State is still requiring teacher candidates to take the edTPA to attain certification,” they wrote to the state.
“The edTPA is inequitable and unrealistic under these circumstances. It was not created for virtual teaching models and has not been modified to fit this format,” they added.
Tara Lee, spokesperson for Inslee’s office, told The News Tribune that they are waiting on further recommendations of a subcommittee of the Professional Educator Standards Board.
“The governor could not eliminate this requirement through his emergency powers as it is in statute — but could waive a statute for one month,” she wrote. “That would not be sufficient to address the issue.”
Scott Overland, spokesperson for Pearson, which oversees the assessment, said Tuesday that Pearson “supports consistent, fair, and reliable standards for aspiring teachers and believes it is appropriate to provide flexibility for candidates to meet these standards during COVID challenges.”