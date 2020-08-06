PORTLAND — It's been nearly a week since federal officers withdrew from guarding Portland's federal courthouse during nightly protests, but a large fence they installed is still there and city officials say it remains illegal.
The city of Portland continues to impose a $500 fine every 15 minutes for the fence, which was erected in the public right-of-way without a permit around the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, according to the Oregonian/OregonLive.
As of noon Wednesday, the fine hit $584,000.
"The fence is currently still in place," Margaux Weeke, spokesperson for City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, said Tuesday. "I'd have to refer you to the federal government for their rationale as to why the fence is still obstructing our traveling lane."
Department of Homeland Security officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Last week, Eudaly announced that her transportation bureau would impose the highest possible fine on the federal government for erecting the fence without a permit in the bike lane in front of the courthouse.