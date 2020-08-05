George Floyd Investigation

This combination of file photos shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of Floyd, a Black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.

 Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis commission is expected to take up a proposed amendment Wednesday that would dismantle the city's Police Department in the wake of George Floyd's death and replace it with a new public safety department.

A majority of the City Council backs the idea, with supporters saying it would do away with a troubled department that has resisted change, and replace it with a more "holistic" and public health-oriented approach to public safety.

If it advances to the November ballot, voters would get the final say.

The 15-member volunteer commission could approve the proposal; reject it; propose a substitute or ask for more time to review it.

The City Council's proposal would eliminate the Police Department from the city charter, and replace it with a "Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention." The new department would prioritize public health, with a director who has "non-law enforcement experience in community safety services." It would still allow for armed police officers, but they would answer to the new director.