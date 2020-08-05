MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis commission is expected to take up a proposed amendment Wednesday that would dismantle the city's Police Department in the wake of George Floyd's death and replace it with a new public safety department.
A majority of the City Council backs the idea, with supporters saying it would do away with a troubled department that has resisted change, and replace it with a more "holistic" and public health-oriented approach to public safety.
If it advances to the November ballot, voters would get the final say.
The 15-member volunteer commission could approve the proposal; reject it; propose a substitute or ask for more time to review it.
The City Council's proposal would eliminate the Police Department from the city charter, and replace it with a "Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention." The new department would prioritize public health, with a director who has "non-law enforcement experience in community safety services." It would still allow for armed police officers, but they would answer to the new director.