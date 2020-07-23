REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft said the coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for its flagship products, reporting quarterly earnings Wednesday that beat Wall Street expectations.
The software giant said an ongoing trend of working and learning from home has fueled increased demand for its cloud computing services and workplace productivity products, such as email and video conferencing.
But the pandemic has also slowed sales of those products to smaller businesses, and eaten into the advertising revenue that powers its LinkedIn career networking service.
Microsoft on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $11.2 billion, or $1.46 per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $1.34 a share.
It posted revenue of $38 billion in the April-June period, up 13% from last year. Analysts had been looking for revenue of $36.5 billion, according to FactSet.
The company said its commercial cloud business surpassed $50 billion in annual revenue for the first time. But its LinkedIn service was hit by a weak job market and less money being spent on advertising.
LinkedIn announced Tuesday it is laying off nearly 1,000 employees, approximately 6% of its workforce globally. The job cuts take effect in August and will hit global sales and hiring sections of the company.
The pandemic has made other parts of Microsoft's business more appealing, including Xbox games and its workplace videoconferencing service known as Teams. One of its rivals, workplace chatting service Slack, filed a complaint against Microsoft on Wednesday in the European Union, accusing the software giant of anti-competitive behavior.