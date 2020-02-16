Who doesn’t want to travel to Australia? Except it is an 18-hour flight from Seattle. It’s winter there when it’s summer here. And what is a didgeridoo?
Don Weaver and his wife, Val, brushed all questions aside when a friend invited them to come to Sydney for a visit. One of the ideas on Val’s bucket list is to climb the Sydney Harbor Bridge. Both Val and Don had the Sydney Opera House on their lists. They decided to wait no longer. They contacted their friend, called their travel agent and began planning.
66-Year Friendship
Don met Reg Roberts when they were freshmen at Walla Walla College in 1953. They were chemistry lab partners, got along well and decided to spend the summer selling books together in Montana. They only significant benefit from that summer was the friendship between Reg and Don. Don went on to get his M.D. and spent his life as a physician. Reg earned a Ph.D. in entomology. He spent his career helping the Australian government control and combat insect pests.
A few years ago, Reg and his wife, June, traveled to the United States. Don and Val met their plane in Spokane. The wives could not believe how Don and Reg erased 60 years of separation in less than 30 seconds. They laughed, joked and kidded each other as if they had never been apart.
In numerous emails the time of year for a good visit to Australia was decided. Reg said that February was too hot, March could be rainy, so they decided on April. This turned out to be a very good plan.
Sydney Opera House
Their host Reg Roberts arranged for the Weavers to go to a concert in the Sydney Opera House. They had the choice of a violin or organ concert. Val chose the violin. Don said, “The day before the concert we took a guided tour of the Opera House and the organist was practicing. What an opportunity to go to both concerts!”
Under the white, sail-shaped shells of the Opera House, there are five theaters, five rehearsal halls, two main halls, four restaurants and numerous bars and shops. More than 1500 events are presented per year. The building sets on a piece of land large enough to park seven Boeing 747’s wing tip to wing tip.
Inside, the main Concert Hall is home to the world’s largest mechanical tracker-action pipe organ that allows the organist to depress the key or pedal to admit air through a valve into the pipes. It also has an electronic system to back up the mechanical one. There are 10,233 pipes in 200 ranks or rows.
Seating in the main hall accommodates over 2500 people. It has no public address system and is designed so the acoustics are identical if the hall is full of people or every seat is empty.
The day Val and Don had reservations to attend the concert the violinist not only played a solo composition but she was accompanied by the entire Sydney
Symphony Orchestra. One member of the orchestra puzzled Val. Through the performance he sat quietly. Val couldn’t see an instrument, but the final number solved the mystery—he played a piccolo!
Sydney Harbor Bridge
The day of Val’s climb over Sydney Harbor Bridge dawned clear and sunny. She met with the climb leader and a group of 14 climbers at 10:30 a.m. Reservations and $200 for the tour were arranged three months ago.
The Bridge is the world’s widest steel arch bridge, over 40 stories above the water. It takes about two-and-a-half hours to climb the 1100 steps to the top and back down. Their climb leader was friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. He made sure every person took a breathalyzer test before the climb.
Val said, “Lockers are provided for climbers to leave loose objects such as phones and cameras. Each person must wear a jumpsuit and closed-toe shoes, preferably rubber-soled. Sunglasses and baseball caps are permitted.”
Climbers are fastened together with a steel cable and their belts are latched onto a strong cable that goes the full distance. The lead climber has a microphone and everyone wears earbuds to hear his commentary. The group periodically stops to rest and take in the sights. At the summit, the guide takes
photos so individuals don’t get distracted and fall. Val’s pictures are framed on her wall.
Final Thoughts
Reg and June came to Sydney for a couple of days before all of them headed to Port Stevens, which is home for the Roberts. During their stay there they mostly ate at home and discovered that Reg is really a good cook. Most of the food was familiar, but the Weavers did learn to appreciate porridge and avocado on toast.
The second largest city is Melbourne, but Val and Don discovered it’s pronounced “Melbin.” They spent four days in Melbourne. The hotel was on an alley—an alley of restaurants and shops. Quaint, but so much fun. And, yes, they did have a Starbucks within walking distance.
Then, it was on to New Zealand. By this time, the Weavers were tired and homesick. They had reservations at a Bed and Breakfast in a suburb of Auckland. Their windows overlooked the harbor and they were able to walk the shore and see the sailboats running with the wind.
After four days, Val and Don once again boarded a plane to head home. Don was able to sleep most of the way while Val watched a movie.
Don said, “Our round trip was about 16,500 miles. On the whole trip we never had one flight that was even one minute late and we went through
Customs three times without a hitch. Flying into Sydney Harbor has to be one of the most beautiful experiences in the world.”
Val commented, “I’m so glad we saw and experienced Australia and New Zealand. We’ll always have these memories and most of all, I feel thankful that we could travel that far.”