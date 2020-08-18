The Lewiston School Board unanimously voted to reopen its schools in the “green phase” and also decided to push back the start of the school year to Aug. 31 at a special meeting Monday.
While making its reopening decisions, the board stopped short of mandating face coverings, but added language in the plan that will now “strongly encourage” students to use masks while in close contact with others. In the green phase, students will receive face-to-face instruction daily, but added safety precautions will be in place such as regular disinfection and cleaning of classrooms and other areas.
The decision to delay the first day of school will allow teachers three additional working days to implement safety protocols in their classrooms. If schools had opened Aug. 26, as was originally scheduled, the teachers would have only had two days to get their classrooms ready.
Lewiston Education Association President Deanna Didier supported the decision. She said the delayed start would allow teachers to thoroughly look over the plan and have appropriate conversations with building administrators to create safe learning environments.