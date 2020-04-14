OLYMPIA — Pierce County Superior Court Judge G. Helen Whitener was appointed Monday by Gov. Jay Inslee to the Washington Supreme Court.
Whitener has served on the superior court since being appointed by Inslee in 2015, and previously served as a judge on the Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals. Before becoming a judge, she worked as both a prosecutor and defense attorney.
She replaces Justice Charles Wiggins, who retired from the court at the end of last month. She will have to run in the November general election to maintain the seat, and then again in 2022, when Wiggins' term would have ended.
Whitener, 55, was born in Trinidad and moved to the U.S. to attend college, earning her bachelor's degree from Baruch College in New York and her law degree from Seattle University School of Law.
"I think my background is so diverse and so varied that I represent just about every type of individual that could possibly come before the court," said Whitener.