MINSK, Belarus — The authoritarian leader of Belarus complained that encouragement from abroad has fueled daily protests demanding his resignation as European Union leaders held an emergency summit today on the country's contested presidential election and fierce crackdown on demonstrators.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his government to relay "the official point of view" on the post-election protests to the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine and to "warn them — no need to be shy — about the responsibility for fomenting unrest."
Russia echoed his sentiment, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov alleging "attempts of direct interference" in Belarus' internal affairs.
Lukashenko's statement at a meeting with government officials came after his top challenger in the Aug. 9 election urged the EU not to recognize the official results, which gave the country's longtime president his sixth consecutive term with 80% of the vote and the candidate who finished second 10%.