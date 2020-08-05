PULLMAN — Washington state auditors have issued a critical report on the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, saying bookkeepers used outdated accounting templates and misreported some figures by millions of dollars in recent years.
The Spokesman-Review reports airport and city officials say those errors have been corrected and could have been caught much sooner, but auditors didn't look at the airport's financial statements for nearly a decade.
After reviewing the airport's books for the first time since 2010, the state auditor's office issued its report in July, saying the airport "did not have effective internal controls in place to ensure accurate and reliable financial reporting."
The office cited staff turnover and lack of training as causes for the errors, which included failing to report a short-term loan on the airport's general ledger and recording more than $4.2 million in federal grant expenditures in the wrong fiscal year.
The airport has four full-time and four part-time employees.